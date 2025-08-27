Upload season 4 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

Upload season 4 brought the chaotic world of Nathan's virtual afterlife back to Prime Video on August 25, 2025. Created by Greg Daniels, the four-episode final season has a lot at stake, putting the protagonists, Nathan and Nora, through a final test.

From the doubts on which version of Nathan survived to all about the AI threat looming over the characters, season 4 promises more adventure and a conclusion to the story.

In every step of thrilling, mysterious, and heartfelt moments, songs featured in the series added a special touch to the series. Varied songs from renowned music artists feature in the series. The original score was created by Joseph Stephens.

From LEN to Penny & The Quarters: Songs in Upload season 4

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Upload season 4 takes the viewers ahead in time, showcasing a side of the world where technology is bringing the deceased human beings to a virtual afterlife, Lakeview, created by Horizen. Nathan's struggles in that place and Nora's attempts to support him have brought them to the last leg of their journey together in season 4.

The last installment featured songs from music artists across various genres. Here's a list of all the songs included in season 4:

Canal Song (End if Sentence) - Iain Archer

34+35 - Ariana Grande (Instrumental)

Simply Beautiful - Andrea Davidson

Steal My Sunshine - LEN

You and Me - Penny & The Quarters

Who composed the score for Upload season 4?

American music composer Joseph Stephens is behind the music featured in Upload season 4. Stephens has been a part of all the seasons, giving his musical touch to different parts of the story.

Stephens' musical additions in season 4 not only complement the ups and downs of the plot, but they also give an emotional touch to each character's development in the final season.

Viewers may have heard more of Stephens' works in popular series such as The Righteous Gemstones (2019-2025), Running Point (2025), Never Have I Ever (2020-2023), and more. From Family Squares (2022) to Flower (2017), the composer is also credited as composer for several films.

About Upload season 4

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

With the third season ending on a suspenseful note, Upload season 4 raised anticipation about what would be the final fate of Nathan and Nora. While the real-life Nathan had a blossoming love for Nora, the virtual persona of him was exploring a relationship with Ingrid.

With two versions of him creating confusion in season 3, one of the biggest questions for season 4 was which Nathan managed to survive for the final season. On top of that, the characters are challenged by the dark intentions of the sentient AI, which stands as a signal of danger and destruction.

From digital enemies to real-life struggles, there is a lot that the series offers as it brings Nathan, Nora, Ingrid, and other characters together for one last time.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"Upload completes with an explosive conclusion! In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time."

Directed by Jeffrey Blitz and Daina Reid, the series stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Kevin Bigley as Luke, and more.

Watch Upload season 4 on Prime Video.

