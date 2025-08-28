Will there be Upload season 5? Renewal status and more

Upload season 5 is not happening, as Prime Video confirms that the series concludes with its fourth season. The decision was announced in March 2024, when the platform designated season 4 as the official finale. The last four episodes were released on August 25, 2025, providing closure to the story arcs of Nathan, Nora, and the digital afterlife of Lakeview.

Over its four seasons, the series had a total of 29 episodes. Created by Greg Daniels, known for The Office and Parks and Recreation, Upload blends science fiction and comedy while exploring technology, human connection, and digital immortality.

Prime Video confirms that Upload season 5 is not in the works

Upload season 4

There will not be an Upload season 5, streaming platform Prime Video announced ahead of the season 4 premiere. The decision means that the storyline receives a definitive conclusion without leaving major plotlines unresolved.

While previous seasons of Upload received quick renewals due to strong performance, the fourth season was planned as the conclusion, giving the writers room to provide closure. Greg Daniels, the creator of the series, explained that the writing team wanted to avoid ending with a cliffhanger.

Instead, they designed a narrative arc that contains a beginning, middle, and end. By doing so, the series can wrap up its central relationships and address the broader conflicts introduced since the first season. Although many viewers continue to ask about Upload season 5, the creators and Amazon have confirmed that the series is complete.

Why won’t there be an Upload season 5?

Upload

The official reason for ending the series after four seasons has not been stated in detail. However, Greg Daniels has suggested that the creative team felt the story had reached its conclusion.

Across four seasons, the show explored the evolution of Nathan and Nora’s relationship, the mysteries surrounding Nathan’s death, and the ethical questions surrounding a digital afterlife. By the end of season 4, these arcs have found closure.

Additionally, production considerations often play a role in deciding when a streaming series ends. With Upload season 5 not moving forward, Amazon is focusing resources on other original projects while still leaving the full four-season story available to subscribers.

Upload season 4 recap

Upload season 4

Season 4 continues directly after the events of season 3. Nathan (Robbie Amell) and Nora (Andy Allo) face new challenges as they uncover threats both inside Lakeview and in the real world. Simultaneously, Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) and Luke (Kevin Bigley) confront personal decisions impacting their futures.

The fourth season consists of four episodes, shorter than previous installments, but designed to conclude the story. Key questions about the stability of Lakeview, the future of digital consciousness, and the fate of the main characters are resolved by the end of the season.

What is next for Greg Daniels after Upload season 4?

Although Upload season 5 is not happening, creator Greg Daniels is working on new projects. He is developing The Paper, a spin-off of The Office, scheduled to premiere in September 2025.

Daniels is also involved in the revival of his animated series King of the Hill. These projects continue his focus on comedy mixed with sharp social commentary, themes that also defined Upload.

Upload season 5 will not happen, but all four seasons remain available to stream on Prime Video. Viewers who have yet to finish the series can watch the complete journey of Nathan, Nora, and the digital afterlife of Lakeview exclusively on the platform.

