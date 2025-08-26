5 things we hope to see in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

With The Devil Wears Prada 2, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are bringing back everything that worked in the early 2000s: the click-clack of high heels and higher fashion, a confident and icy queen in power, and the nostalgia of their on-screen dynamics. The original became the blueprint of refreshing and fun comedy dramas, and the sequel has big shoes to fill.

With two decades between the two movies, many changes could have taken place at the Runway magazine. How has Miranda kept up with the evolving fashion world? Where did Andy go after her interview with The New York Mirror? Is Emily coming back to shake things a bit?

With betrayals, grudges, and conflict back in fashion, there's a lot that could happen in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Mild spoilers and speculations about the sequel ahead.

Miranda and Nigel's reconciliation, Andy's improved personal life, and other things we hope to see in The Devil Wears Prada 2

1) Miranda and Nigel's reconciliation

Nigel deserves more screentime in The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

If anyone could thaw Meryl Streep's insufferably icy Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, it was Stanley Tucci's Nigel. As her art director, he was smart, capable, and worked with her every whim and fancy. This is why, when Miranda sacrifices Nigel's career with designer James Holt by giving his position to her rival (and potential replacement) Jacqueline, everyone is understandably slack-jawed.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 may give Nigel his well-deserved love and career boost. As one of the best characters in the movie who wanted nothing but the best for everyone, his storyline lacked closure. It would be wonderful to see a rare moment of remorse from Miranda and her attempt to mend their lost trust and friendship.

Bonus points if there is more emphasis on his life since the first movie.

2) Andy's personal and professional life updates

What happened to Andy after Runway? (Image via YouTube/HBO)

When Andy started as an intern at Runway in The Devil Wears Prada, she was a doe-eyed and naive girl who had to toughen up almost overnight to survive Miranda and the cutthroat fashion world. However, if her astronomical growth in the movie is any indicator of her success, then fans are eager to know what turns her life took from there.

Did Miranda’s begrudging praise of her work end up helping her?

Andy's social and love life were in shambles, so if there's one thing fans hope to see in The Devil Wears Prada 2, it would be some growth. Did she ditch her unsupportive friends and find some new ones? Is she still in touch with Nigel and Emily?

It has been confirmed that her art gallery friend Lily (Tracie Thoms) is returning, and she reportedly now has a new love interest (goodbye, Nate!) in actor Patrick Brammall.

It will be interesting to see how Andy's time at Runway shaped her confidence to become the best version of herself and seek out jobs, friendships, and relationships that she actually deserves.

3) Miranda Priestley's reaction to changing fashion

Miranda's distaste for unfashionable trends (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

According to speculations from fashion journalist Lauren Sherman of Puck, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is about Runway's struggles as print media fights to stay relevant in a largely digital world. Enter Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who returns with a grudge, a high-power career at Dior, and a billionaire boyfriend, to buy the magazine and undermine Miranda's authority. Could the sequel be about power reversal?

As a woman with a long-standing career in a cutthroat industry, it would be interesting to see Miranda struggling to accept her redundancy in the digital age. Her icy demeanor may evolve to show more vulnerability in the sequel, as she adjusts to her new reality.

Some biting jokes obscure fashion trends, and an unbothered act on the surface is top of the list of expected reactions.

With Kenneth Branagh brought on board as her husband, and how Andy's arrival changed her tough exterior, it will be exciting to see whether Miranda has changed as an editor and mentor in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

4) A dramatic face-off between the three main women

The trio are the face of the movie (Image via Getty)

With Hathaway, Streep, and Blunt returning as the OG trio, it is only natural to expect their paths to cross again in the most dramatic way possible. Given the rumors about Emily's rise in the fashion ranks, she could very well thrust herself into Miranda's office and have her "gotcha" moment she has been plotting for decades.

However it may go down, fans hope their reunion delivers the pizzazz.

Since Andy stepped away from the fashion world, it would be interesting to see how she found her way back into Miranda and Emily's lives in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Whether they reunite as friends or foes is the ultimate question. Andy is not the scared intern anymore, and Emily isn't starving for Miranda's attention.

Could it be time for three ice queens instead of just one?

5) More high-fashion moments and cameos

Gisele Bündchen in a cameo (Image via YouTube/HBO)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is stacked with familiar faces and a long list of celebrities. What made the original authentic was how immersive it was in the fashion world. Whether it was a cameo from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen as an employee making fun of Andy, or Andy's iconic fashion montage on the streets of New York City, it was a decadent showcase of timeless couture.

It would be a treat to see subtle call-backs to the original in the sequel, whether it's through recurring cameos or throwaway remarks about how it all began. With its cult following, the movie might even be expected to up the stakes with the best events (perhaps even the MET Gala?) and some of the most prominent names in fashion.

With Miranda's character reportedly based on legendary designer Anna Wintour, a cameo from her would absolutely break the internet.

Fans can watch The Devil Wears Prada on Disney+, Hulu, or Prime Video as they wait for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

