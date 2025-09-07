7 Shows to Watch If You Liked Amazon Prime's The Runarounds

The Runarounds brings the charm of musical ambition and teenage aspirations to Amazon Prime. The show follows five recent high school students from Wilmington, North Carolina, who established a rock band during their summer after finishing the academic year.

The show is created by Jonas Pate from Outer Banks. The Runarounds encapsulates the authentic energy of young musicians running after popularity against all odds. The series explores themes of love, friendship, self-discovery, and rivalry as these teens navigate their growth into adulthood.

The show resonates deeply with its audience through the raw portrayal of the music industry and band dynamics. The Runarounds draws inspiration from real-life music composers and features raw performances that add realism to the storytelling.

1) Daisy Jones & The Six

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show delivers an engaging look at 1970s rock music through the rise and fall of a fictional band. The show follows Daisy Jones, a young songwriter and singer who joins an already developed rock band called The Six.

The show is set in Los Angeles and explores the romantic entanglements, creative tensions, and personal struggles fueling band breakups and great music. The show includes documentary-style interviews, and audiences learn about the band's sudden rise to fame and eventual breakup.

The show captures the essence of rock culture that became prominent in the 1970s while examining how personal bonds can destroy and inspire artistic partnerships. Like The Runarounds, this show highlights music composers' sacrifices for their art and the complicated dynamics within musical groups.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show brings the popular High School Musical movie series into the present era with new characters and a contemporary narrative. The show is set at East High School, the original filming location of the movie. The series' premise follows theatre students as they tackle rehearsal, auditions, and opening acts while tackling typical teen obstacles.

Every episode features real songs along with reimagined tracks from the movie series. The show explores artistic expression, friendship, and identity through musical theatre. The students encounter romance, competition, and personal development as they make an effort towards their shared aspiration of creating an outstanding show.

This musical drama is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Julie and the Phantoms

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show blends musical storytelling and supernatural elements in an eccentric Netflix series. The show's premise follows Julie, a teen girl who loses her passion for music after her mother's demise. Everything transforms when she finds three ghostly musicians from the 1990s in her family's garage studio. These phantom band members can only be seen when they practice music with Julie.

Together, they form a band and aid Julie in rediscovering her love for music while the ghouls seek to finish their lost business. The show features energetic performances and original songs that display distinctive music styles.

Julie learns to deal with grief while accomplishing her music dreams, supported by her supernatural mates. The series, like The Runarounds, focuses on the healing power of music and the importance of following artistic pursuits despite challenges.

Julie and the Phantoms is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) On My Block

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This show presents a coming-of-age story set in South Central Los Angeles, following four witty and street-smart friends navigating high school.

The leading group consists of Ruby, Jamal, Cesar, and Monse, who encounter difficulties in their neighbourhood while keeping their bond intact.

The show addresses sincere topics, including family dysfunction, gang violence, and economic hardship, with heart and humor. Throughout four seasons, the audience witnesses these teens making complex choices that change their futures. The series explores community, family, and loyalty themes while displaying the resilience of young individuals facing adult struggles.

Like The Runarounds, the show highlights the tight-knit friendships and the connections that help teens overcome challenges. Each character has different goals and dreams that sometimes conflict with their situations.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Nashville

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show offers an adult perspective on the music industry through the lives of country music stars in Tennessee's music capital. The show follows established star Rayna James, who faces career obstacles from a young artist, Juliette Barnes. Several storylines weave together to display several aspects of the music business, from troubled songwriters to established artists.

The series explores the personal cost of family complications, relationship struggles, fame, and addiction issues. Every episode features original country track performances that push plot lines and character development.

The show examines how the music industry has grown while maintaining focus on personal issues behind the songs. Nashville's music sequences are the backdrop for tales about love, ambition, betrayal, and artistic integrity. The series demonstrates how music can enhance and complicate the lives of those who create it.

Nashville is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

6) Glee

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show revolutionized musical television by following the McKinley High School glee club and their journey through personal growth and competitions.

The show highlights teacher Will Schuester as he revitalizes the struggling glee club with a diverse group of students. Every character brings distinct talents and personal challenges to the group dynamics. The series features weekly musical numbers that range from Broadway classics to pop hits, often reimagined to fit character developments.

The students tackle issues like identity crises, family dysfunction, bullying, and social acceptance while looking for their voices through music.

The show like The Runarounds, depicts how music can unite unlikely pals and help people overcome personal struggles. The competitive aspect of the series choir adds motivation and tension for the character arc.

This show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Outer Banks

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show shares creative DNA with The Runarounds through director Jones Pate, offering friendship and adventure themes of a coastal North Caoline setting. The show follows a group of working-class teens called the Pogues as they search for treasure and tackle class conflicts with wealthy people.

The show like The Runarounds blends coming-of-age storytelling with mystery as the teenagers encounter adult consequences for their actions. Like The Runarounds, the show explores friendship connections and the desire to escape predetermined paths.

The coastal setting provides ambiance while the treasure hunt creates high stakes that test character connections. Both series feature young actors who refuse to accept limitations placed on them by the social environment.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

If you liked watching The Runarounds on Amazon Prime, these are seven shows. In the comment section, let us know which of these you liked the most.

