From 'I Want It That Way' to 'Teenage Dream': 7 Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced by Max Martin

Max Martin stands as one of the music industry's most recognized producers. The Swedish songwriter has made countless hits over the years. His work extends to various generations and genres of artists.

Martin started his career in the 1990s and soon became a household name in pop culture. He has worked with huge stars like Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, and The Weekend. Max Martin's production style blends modern sounds and catchy melodies. His tracks regularly rise to the top of the charts.

A lot of people know his massive ass hits, but several songs remain hidden gems. Max Martin has produced more than 20 singles that have made thier place on the Billboard Hot 100.

His impact on pop music cannot be missed. The producer has won multiple Grammy Awards for his excellent work. The following seven songs display Max Martin's talent and versatility. These tracks display his potential to work across different eras and styles.

7 unknown songs by Max Martin are hidden among other songs.

1) I Want It That Way by Backstreet Boys

A still from the song (Image via Youtube/@ Backstreet Boys)

This track became one of the most popular songs of the late 1990s. Max Martin produced and co-wrote this track along with Andreas Carlsson.

The song features the popular boy band harmonies that defined the period. Max Martin crafted a melody that remains instantly memorable to date. The production includes basic piano chords and string arrangements.

The track reached the sixth position on the Billboard Hot 100. It became a worldwide phenomenon across several countries. The song's popularity helped establish Max Martin as a huge force in pop music. The lyrics focus on confusion and romantic longing. Moreover, Radio stations still play this track to date. The production showcases Max Martin's early mystery of pop songcraft.

2) Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson

A still from the song (Image via Youtube/@Kelly Clarkson)

Max Martin produced this rock-themed pop anthem with Dr. Luke. The song marked a departure from Kelly Clarkson's earlier heavy style.

Max Martin incorporated guitar-driven production elements throughout the song. The track features explosive drums and electric guitar riffs.

Clarkson's vocals soar over the dramatic instrumental settings. The track reached the top two on the Billboard Hot 100. It became one of the most substantial songs of the mid 2000s.

The production balances rock elements perfectly. Max Martin displays his ability to work beyond stereotypical pop boundaries. The song earned various Grammy nominations. It remains a staple of pop-rock radio today.

3) Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

A still from the song (Image via Youtube/@ Katy Perry)

This funky upbeat song became the title track of Perry's breakthrough album. Martin co-produced the track with Benny Blanco and Dr.Luke. The song features synthesizer-heavy production mirroring the early 2010s pop culture.

Martin created a nostalgic ambiance that celebrates romance and youth. The song includes layered electronic and vocal drum patterns. It reached the seventh number on the Billboard Hot 100. The track helped establish Perry as a big pop star. The production captures the easy-going spirit of teenage connections.

Martin's efforts on this track influenced various pop songs that followed. The melody remains memorable and infectious. The song exemplifies the producer's ability to create engaging anthems. The track demonstrates the producer's knack for creating feel-good anthems.

4) Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

A still from the song (Image via youtube/@ Taylor Swift)

Martin produced this dance pop track with Shellback and Swift herself. The song marked Swift's complete transition from country to pop culture music. Martin incorporated funk-influenced bass lines and brass instruments.

The production features energetic percussion and handclaps throughout. Taylor Swift's vocals adopt a more spoken-singing and rhythmic style. The song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It became one of the 2014's best hits across multiple formats.

The track's production emphasizes self-empowerment and fun themes. Max Martin helped Swift successfully reimagine her musical image. The song demonstrates his potential to adapt to different artists' styles. The production remains engaging and fresh years later.

5) Can't Feel My Face by The Weeknd

A still from the song (Image via youtube/@The Weeknd)

This disco-themed pop song displayed The Weekend's mainstream crossover ability. Martin co-produced the song with Ahmad Batsha and Ali Payami. The production features popular disco elements like four on the floor beats and string sections.

Martin urbanized these retro sounds for conventional viewers. The song includes synthesizer flourishes and funk guitar riffs. Following the release, the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The track became The Weekend's first top song as a lead singer on the charts. The production successfully blends modern pop production and vintage disco.

Martin proved his mettle by working in another genre. The track dominated streaming platforms and radio. The disco influence helped revive interest in the classic sound.

6) Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

A still from the song (Image via youtube/@The Weeknd)

Martin co-produced this synthwave-inspired hit with Ahmad Balshe and others. The song features prominent 1980s synth instruments and drum machines. Max Martin created a futuristic and nostalgic soundscape. The production includes atmospheric synth pads and pulsing bass lines.

The Weekend's vocals soar over the electronic instrumental arrangement. The track spent 88 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It became one of the most successful singles in chart history. The song displays Max Martin's continued evolution as a producer.

The 1980s influences appealed to both younger and older listeners. The production accurately captures the song's nighttime driving theme. Martin helped in creating an urban classic with retro appeal.

7) Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

A still from the song (Image via youtube/@ Taylor Swift)

This introspective pop-rock track comes from Swift's album Midnights. Martin co-produced the song with Swift and Jack Antonoff. The production features subtle electronic elements and acoustic guitars. Martin balanced intimate pop production with songwriting.

The song includes atmospheric sound design and layered vocals. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The track showcases Swift's continued artistic maturity and growth. The production supports the song's confessional lyrical context accurately.

Max Martin adapted his style to fit Swift's progressing artistic vision. The track displayed his potential to work with recognized artists' creative directions. The production fell timeless and contemporary.

Martin continues to shape popular songs through his growing production work. These seven tracks represent just a fraction of his catalogue. His influence on various generations of artists remains lasting and undeniable.

