Wuthering Waves Melody Orchestration puzzles: All 8 locations and solutions

Melody Orchestration in Wuthering Waves is one of the puzzle mechanics you can find in the Fabricatorium of the Deep. There are eight such puzzles, three of which can be completed during the Dreamcatchers in the Secret Garden quest, while the rest can be done anytime after unlocking the entire map. Completing each challenge will give you Astrites and Sacred Salts.
This article covers the locations of all eight Melody Orchestration challenges and explains how to solve them in Wuthering Waves.
All 8 Melody Orchestration puzzle locations and solutions in Wuthering Waves
Melody Orchestration #1
The first Melody Orchestration is the easiest since there is only one note, and it is completed during the main story quest. Click on the note and drag the cursor to other tiles to link them until you reach the final number tile.
Melody Orchestration #2
The second Melody Orchestration puzzle is slightly tricky since it introduces a second note. Furthermore, it is also encountered during the main story quest in Wuthering Waves.
To complete the challenge, link the pink note with all the number "1" tiles starting from above, before linking to the "3" and "4" tiles, and the pink "5" tile. Finally, link the blue note with the remaining tiles.
Melody Orchestration #3
You can complete the third Melody Orchestration puzzle in the main story quest as well. Start with the pink note and link all the number "1" and "2" tiles until you reach the number "3" tile before linking with the final pink tile.
Once that is done, start from the blue note and connect the remaining tiles to complete the challenge in Wuthering Waves.
Melody Orchestration #4
Use the northeastern Resonance Beacon in Anima Cradle and fly southwest to find the fourth Orchestration Altar. Interact with it and start a link from the blue note to tile "3" on the right, go up, then left, and right again before linking with the "4" and "5" tiles. Next, link the pink note with the remaining "2," "3," and "5" tiles to solve the puzzle.
Melody Orchestration #5
After completing the challenge, fly northwest to find another Orchestration Altar in Anima Cradle. For this puzzle, link the blue note with only the number "1" and "2" tiles above it before connecting with the "5" tile. Connect the remaining tiles with the pink note to solve the puzzle.
Melody Orchestration #6
Head to the Fallen Grave to find another Orchestration Altar. To complete this challenge, start with the pink note and link all the number "1" tiles except the one below the blue note, before linking with the number "3" and the pink "5" tiles. Next, link the remaining tiles with the blue note.
Melody Orchestration #7
Teleport to the Sanctuary of Faith and head east to find an Orchestration Altar. This time, link the blue note with the number "3" tile on its right or below, and go around the blue "5" tile until you can link with it. Finally, link the pink note with the remaining "3" and the pink "5" tiles.
Melody Orchestration #8
You can find one Orchestration Altar in the South Energy Hub. From the blue note, go right and link with "3" and "5" tiles. Once done, link the pink note with the rest to complete the challenge.
Completing each altar challenge will give you 300 Sacred Salts and 30 to 40 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.
