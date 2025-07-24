All Lost Beyond hidden trophies in Wuthering Waves

The Lost Beyond is a point of interest in Wuthering Waves that you can unlock after completing Rinascita II Act VII - Dreamcatchers in the Secret Garden quest. You can revisit the location and perform certain tasks to unlock up to four hidden trophies. Doing so will also give you Astrite rewards.

Without further delay, this article will cover all four trophies in Lost Beyond and explain how to obtain them in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Lost Beyond trophies guide

Il Aurait Suffi

Enter Lost Beyond again to unlock Il Aurait Suffi trophy (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing Dreamcatchers in the Secret Garden quest in Wuthering Waves, open the map and return to the Lost Beyond entrance. This will trigger a short cutscene, and after this, interact with the cracked mirror entrance to enter Lost Beyond again. This will unlock the Il Aurait Suffi trophy, worth five Astrites.

Crooning From a Lost Dream

Talk to Triss in Lost Beyond (Image via Kuro Games)

After unlocking the first trophy, follow the road going left to find Triss singing near a table. Interact with her to unlock the Crooning From a Lost Dream trophy, worth five Astrites. If you don't want to read the entire conversation, you are free to skip it, and you will still get the trophy.

Between Here and Beyond

Interact with Phrolova in Lost Beyond to unlock the hidden trophy (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you're done talking to Triss, turn around and follow the road going down to find Phrolova's projection near the entrance of her home. Interacting with her will unlock the Between Here and Beyond trophy, worth five Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Melody of Bygone Days

Play a piece of music on the gramophone in Phrolova's home (Image via Kuro Games)

After talking to Phrolova, enter her home and interact with the record player on the table to play a piece of music. Exiting the music page will unlock the Melody of Bygone Days trophy, which is also worth five Astrites.

This concludes the guide for all four trophies in Lost Beyond. Unlocking all of them will give you a total of 20 Astrites.

