How to beat Fenrico in Wuthering Waves: Boss location, rewards, and more

Fenrico in Wuthering Waves is the game's newest boss, whom you will face off against during the 2.5 main story quest, Dreamcatchers in the Secret Garden. The Primus of the Order of the Deep has been a thorn at your side ever since your arrival in Ragunna, and now it is time for some good old-fashioned payback. He is also a world boss whom you will need to defeat to get materials that you can use to build Phrolova in Wuthering Waves.

This article will cover how to defeat Fenrico in Wuthering Waves.

Fenrico Boss location in Wuthering Waves

Fenrico is located in the final area of the Fabricatoreum of the Deep region. This place is called Lumen Tower, and you can reach this location by continuing through the main quest, Dreamcatchers in the Secret Garden. You will encounter and fight Fenrico during the mission.

Fenrico's location (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you defeat him and complete the questline, you will be able to teleport directly to the boss's location and challenge him again to farm materials that you will need to ascend certain Resonators.

Tips to defeat Fenrico in Wuthering Waves

You will be limited to Phrolova and Aero Rover during the mandatory fight against Fenrico in Wuthering Waves. Here is a breakdown of the fight and how to defeat him.

The boss fight (Image via Kuro Games)

Fenrico has high resistance against Aero damage.

Fenrico will encase himself inside of a barrier. You will need to get close to it to attack him. Keep in mind that he will attack you with Spectral Arms that can strike from any direction.

He will have a set of different projectiles that he will use to attack you. This includes a set of orbs that he will throw at you, and a set of laser beams.

Once you reduce his toughness meter, the barrier will break and you can go in to beat up the priest.

He will gain back the barrier again, and will begin the next phase.

You will need to survive and defeat a set of echoes, after which a barrier will spawn in the arena. Take shelter here as Fenrico will unleash an insta-kill move, covering the entire arena in black tide.

He will perform the same set of attacks, so it is easy to dodge those and defeat him.

Once you unlock him as a world boss by completing the quest, his power levels will be significantly low, and depending on how well built your characters are, you will be able to clear the fight with ease.

Rewards for defeating Fenrico in Wuthering Waves

You will get the following items once you defeat him.

The Remembrance: Fenrico

Truth in Lies

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

You will need Truth in Lies to ascend characters such as Phrolova in Wuthering Waves.

