Best teams for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

The best Phrolova team in Wuthering Waves must contain characters capable of buffing the Havoc DMG of allies. Thankfully, the game features adequate support units and sub-DPS to assist the hypercarry damage dealer. Speaking of which, Phrolova can unleash massive AoE DMG with her Floating State and Enhanced Heavy Attack.

She can tackle most endgame content, provided you build her properly. To make things easier for them, this article discusses the best teams for Phrolova in WuWa.

Best Phrolova teams to use in Wuthering Waves

1) Phrolova + Roccia + Cantarella

Roccia and Cantarella are the best teammates for Phrolova (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Phrolova is a standard hypercarry unit that prefers to have multiple support characters on the team. Hybrid characters like Cantarella are a welcome addition in the premium composition, as she can launch coordinated attacks and heal allies when necessary. Her Outro Skill increases the Havoc DMG of the incoming Resonator, which will highly benefit both Phrolova and Roccia.

Yes, this is a mono-elemental team composition, with each character capable of dealing massive damage to targets. Roccia has access to crowd control abilities, which can be used to group up targets if required. However, you would want to use Phrolova in the DPS window to output maximum damage.

Phrolova can also boost the Havoc DMG of the next Resonator. Thus, the mono-elemental team works effectively.

2) Phrolova + Cantarella + Shorekeeper

Cantarella and Shorekeeper are a strong duo for Phrolova (Image via Kuro Games)

One of the best Phrolova teams employs Shorekeeper instead of Roccia in Wuthering Waves. You are essentially trading mono-elemental composition for neutral buffs and massive healing. Shorekeeper can boost the CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG of any Resonator that steps inside her Resonance Liberation field.

Cantarella, being the second support unit and a sub-DPS, will be tasked with coordinating her attacks with Phrolova. The latter is the hypercarry DPS, who will take charge in combat. She can manifest and control Hecate to attack targets.

Phrolova's damage output will remain consistent across the board with two powerhouses on the team. She will also remain alive throughout the battle, given the massive healing capabilities of Shorekeeper and Cantarella.

3) Phrolova + Taoqi + Baizhi

Taoqi and Baizhi are the F2P companions for Phrolova (Image via Kuro Games)

A free-to-play Phrolova team in Wuthering Waves will employ Taoqi and Baizhi. They are accessible 4-star units who are excellent at their specific team roles. Taoqi is a defensive character that thrives at parrying targets, so there’s a bit of a learning curve involved when using her. She can also boost the next ally’s Resonance Skill DMG.

Let Phrolova use the specified Outro Skill buff to inflict additional damage on enemies. As for Baizhi, she will serve as the team's primary healer.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

