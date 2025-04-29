Wuthering Waves’ Zani is a coveted 5-star character from the Spectro element who wields a gauntlet to batter enemies. She prefers dealing damage over time with the frazzle effect over nuking them. As such, players might find it challenging to build a composition that complements Zani's playstyle.

She will ideally need teammates who can also inflict Spectro Frazzle on targets, allowing her to acquire more Blaze stacks. This article further discusses some of the best teams for Zani in Wuthering Waves.

Best Zani teams to use in Wuthering Waves

1) Zani+ Phoebe+ Shorekeeper

Phoebe and Shorekeeper team (Image via Kuro Games)

A premium Zani team employs some of the best 5-star Resonators in Wuthering Waves. You essentially need Phoebe and Shorekeeper for their specialization. Phoebe, in particular, can consistently apply Spectro Frazzle on targets while dealing massive damage.

The frazzle effect will help Zani accumulate Blaze, which she can consume to launch her Heavy Slashes in Inferno Mode. The Spectro duo creates an optimal quick-swap composition and deals massive damage over time. A universal support unit like Shorekeeper will further buff their attacks and keep them alive with her strong healing abilities.

2) Zani+ Phoebe+ Spectro Rover

Phoebe and Spectro Rover team (Image via Kuro Games)

This team is quite similar to the premium composition, except you are swapping Shorekeeper with the Spectro Rover in Wuthering Waves. Doing so can inflict more Spectro Frazzle on enemies and properly utilize the damage-over-time effect. Both Phoebe and Zani will be in unison, with the former enabling the latter to gather Blaze stacks.

To apply more Frazzle on enemies, switch to Spectro Rover before swapping to Zani. Thankfully, the main character can quickly generate Converto Energy, so the rotations will be fluid. Not to forget, Spectro Rover can heal allies, which can be useful if either of the 5-star characters sustains damage.

3) Zani+ Spectro Rover+ Verina

Spectro Rover and Verina team (Image via Kuro Games)

Spectro Rover and Verina can be used to create an accessible team for Zani in Wuthering Waves. While it may not have the highest damage output, it is more practical for players since the other two characters can be obtained for free. You can use Spectro Rover to apply Frazzle on enemies.

Although the main characters aren't as powerful as Phoebe, their ability to swiftly generate concerto energy and forte helps. Regardless, Zani will have to stay longer on the battlefield to generate more frazzle. If she sustains any injury, both Verina and Spectro Rover can heal her.

