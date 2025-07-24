Wuthering Waves Afterlife locations and farming guide

Afterlife in Wuthering Waves is a local specialty item that can be found in the Fabricatorium of the Deep, Rinascita. It is also an ascension material required to level up characters, and as of version 2.5, only Phrolova needs Afterlife for her ascension. Luckily, you can farm up to 74 Afterlifes in one farming run, so you don't have to wait until server reset to farm more.
This article will cover all the locations where you can farm Afterlife for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves.
All Afterlife locations in Wuthering Waves
Afterlife locations in Anima Cradle
Since all the Afterlifes are in the Fabricatorium of the Deep, you must first unlock this area by completing Rinascita II Act VII - Even When Divinity Remains Silent. After unlocking the complete map, use the northeastern Resonance Beacon in Anima Cradle and look around. You can find up to eight Afterlifes near the beacon.
Afterlife locations in Fallen Grave
Next, open the Fallen Grave map and use the northeastern Resonance Beacon. You can find up to 12 Afterlifes behind the beacon and near the statues.
Afterlife locations in Lost Beyond
You can farm more Afterlifes in Lost Beyond after completing Rinascita II Act VII, Even When Divinity Remains Silent quest. Unfortunately, the domain does not have a proper in-game map, so using the Sensor to locate the material is recommended.
You can find Afterlife all across the Lost Beyond. Some of them are even hidden behind the buildings, so be sure to check properly. Once you've collected all of them, you should have 59 Afterlifes in your inventory.
Purchase Afterlife from the Silver Helmet Store
Finally, go to the Silver Helmet Store in Septimont and interact with the shop NPC to purchase the material. You can obtain up to 15 Afterlifes in exchange for 45,000 Shell Credits.
This should give you a total of 74 Afterlifes, which is more than enough to max ascend Phrolova in Wuthering Waves.
