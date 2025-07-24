Best weapons for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

Phrolova is a Havoc rectifier user in Wuthering Waves released in the version 2.5 update. She is a powerful DPS unit capable of unleashing massive AoE damage by summoning Hecate in the arena. Equipping her with the best weapons available will only bolster her combat potential, and it is a necessity to complete her build.

This article discusses some of the best weapons to use with Phrolova in WuWa, from both 5-star and 4-star categories.

Best weapons to build Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

1) Lethean Elegy

Lethean Elegy (Image vai Kuro Games)

The Lethean Elegy in Wuthering Waves is arguably the best pick for Phrolova, as it comes equipped with all the crucial stats and passives required by the character. In fact, the rectifier is her signature pick, and it is equipped with a 24.3% CRIT Rate. The passive boosts the wearer’s ATK by 12% and offers additional buffs.

Phrolova will gain a 32% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus and a 32% Echo Skill DMG Amplification upon dealing damage with the Echo Skill. Her attacks will further ignore 8% of the target’s DEF.

2) Stringmaster

Stringmaster is a strong rectifier (Image vai Kuro Games)

Stringmaster is one of the strongest rectifiers in the game that most DPS or sub-DPS characters, including Phrolova, can benefit from. The weapon rolls with a whopping 36% CRIT rate. Additionally, it can increase Phrolova’s Attribute DMG by 12% and boost ATK by 12%. The latter stacks up to two times and is triggered after she activates her Resonance Skill.

Stringmaster also grants extra Attack when the wearer is off-field. Phrolova can utilize the buff after summoning Hecate.

3) Cosmic Ripples

Cosmic Ripples (Image via Kuro Games)

The standard banner weapons in Wuthering Waves never disappoint when it comes to an accessible build. The Cosmic Ripples can be equipped on Phrolova, as it offers 54% ATK via the subsidiary stats. She can also regenerate her Resonance Libration quickly with the rectifier since it increases her Energy Regen by 12.8%.

At base level, Cosmic Ripples can increase Phrolova’s Basic ATK DMG by 3.2% up to five stacks. She can deal quite a bit of damage with her standard combo when the buff from the passive is active.

4) Augment

Augment rolls with all the attributes required by Phrolova (Image via Kuro Games)

The Augment is a 4-star rectifier featured in Wuthering Waves’ battle pass, and it rolls with all the attributes required by Phrolova. For starters, it offers 20.3% CRIT Rate, which will make her attack more consistent. Casting Resonance Liberation increases the wielder's ATK by 15% for 15 seconds.

5) Fusion Accretion

Fusion Accretion (Image via Kuro Games)

Fusion Accretion can be obtained from the gacha system, unlike Augment. This 4-star rectifier is perfect for the Phrolova build, given that it offers ATK via subsidiary stat and passive. The weapon can also regenerate 6 energy when she casts her Resonance Skill. Try to get more refinement for the rectifier to double the effect from the passive.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

