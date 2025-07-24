All Wuthering Waves Pipe Maintenance puzzle locations and solutions

Pipe Maintenance in Wuthering Waves is a new puzzle mechanic that you can find in the Energy Hub of the Fabricatorium of the Deep area in Rinascita. To complete the challenge, you must press the pedal to disable the breaker and reconnect the Energy Pipes. There are three Pipe Maintenance puzzles in Energy Hub, and completing each will give you a Supply Chest reward.

This article covers the location of all three Pipe Maintenance puzzles and explains how to solve them in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Pipe Maintenance puzzle guide

Pipe Maintenance #1

Pipe Maintenance in West Energy Hub (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find the first Pipe Maintenance puzzle in the western part of the Energy Hub. To get there, use the southwest Resonance Beacon and fly northwest.

To solve these puzzles, timing is the key. Start by initiating the electrical supply and quickly run towards the pedal and stand over it before the electricity reaches the breaker. Once it passes the breaker, run to the next pedal and wait for the electricity to pass the second breaker. Finally, go to the third pedal to reconnect the Energy Pipes. This will complete the challenge, and you will get an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Pipe Maintenance #2

Second Pipe Maintenance in Energy Hub (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing the first challenge, fly northeast to find the second Pipe Maintenance puzzle. This time, start the device and stand on the northwestern pedal first. Let the electricity pass the first breaker, and run towards the second pedal before standing on it. This will reconnect the Energy Pipe and complete the challenge.

You will get an Advanced Supply Chest for solving the puzzle.

Pipe Maintenance #3

Last Pipe Maintenance puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon in the southeast and head northeast to find the last Pipe Maintenance puzzle in Wuthering Waves. Beware of the Defective Power Controllers around the Energy Pipes, since they release powerful shockwaves periodically that deal a large amount of damage. You can use Orchestration to slow time around you to fix the Energy Pipe.

Initiate both devices (Image via Kuro Games)

Interact with the device with the violet interactive sign and wait for the electricity to light the box on the wall. Next, interact with the other device and stand on the pedal to let the electricity pass through the breaker. Use Orchestration to slow time so you don't get hit by the Defective Power Controllers.

As a reward for completing the challenge, you will get a Standard Supply Chest.

