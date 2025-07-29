  • home icon
  • $300,000,000-worth music star The Weeknd makes Blue Jays allegiance clear in Toronto: "When I was a baby, I used to come here"

$300,000,000-worth music star The Weeknd makes Blue Jays allegiance clear in Toronto: "When I was a baby, I used to come here"

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 29, 2025 20:11 GMT
&quot;Mission: Impossible &ndash; The Final Reckoning&quot; New York Premiere - Source: Getty
"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Four-time Grammy award winner Abel Tesfaye, more popularly known by his stage name - "The Weeknd", performed at the Rogers Centre on Monday.

Born in Scarborough, which is about a 40-minute drive away from the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, the singer-songwriter shared his love for the franchise during the show.

He admitted that when he was young, The Weeknd used to attend Blue Jays home games at the venue where he was now performing in front of a sold-out crowd. The Blue Jays later posted about the same on X.

"Hard to imagine, man. I used to watch Blue Jays games here. Man, it's crazy. When I was a little baby, I used to come to the Blue Jays games out here, man," The Weeknd said during his performance
Having dropped out of school at age 17, The Weeknd first began uploading music to YouTube in 2009. After establishing himself in the music industry for years, his first taste of true success came after the release of his "Trilogy" album in 2012, which was met with positive reviews.

Now reportedly worth $300 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he had his true foray into mainstream popularity in 2015. That year, he released one of his most popular albums, "Beauty Behind the Madness", which featured Billboard-topping hits such as "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills". Since then, he has been one of the most popular music artists in the world.

The Weeknd and other Blue Jays fans will be happy to see their team's performances in 2025

After finishing last in the AL East in a disappointing 2024 season, the Toronto Blue Jays entered this year determined to improve.

That's exactly what they have done on the field, perhaps even exceeding expectations with their performances so far. The Blue Jays currently lead the AL East and have a considerable cushion over the New York Yankees, who sit second.

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One - Source: Getty
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One - Source: Getty

Currently 63-45, the Blue Jays boast the best record in the AL, and are well on course to make it to the postseason.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
