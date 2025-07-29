$300,000,000-worth music star The Weeknd makes Blue Jays allegiance clear in Toronto: "When I was a baby, I used to come here"

Four-time Grammy award winner Abel Tesfaye, more popularly known by his stage name - &quot;The Weeknd&quot;, performed at the Rogers Centre on Monday.Born in Scarborough, which is about a 40-minute drive away from the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, the singer-songwriter shared his love for the franchise during the show.He admitted that when he was young, The Weeknd used to attend Blue Jays home games at the venue where he was now performing in front of a sold-out crowd. The Blue Jays later posted about the same on X.&quot;Hard to imagine, man. I used to watch Blue Jays games here. Man, it's crazy. When I was a little baby, I used to come to the Blue Jays games out here, man,&quot; The Weeknd said during his performanceHaving dropped out of school at age 17, The Weeknd first began uploading music to YouTube in 2009. After establishing himself in the music industry for years, his first taste of true success came after the release of his &quot;Trilogy&quot; album in 2012, which was met with positive reviews.Now reportedly worth $300 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he had his true foray into mainstream popularity in 2015. That year, he released one of his most popular albums, &quot;Beauty Behind the Madness&quot;, which featured Billboard-topping hits such as &quot;Can't Feel My Face&quot; and &quot;The Hills&quot;. Since then, he has been one of the most popular music artists in the world.The Weeknd and other Blue Jays fans will be happy to see their team's performances in 2025After finishing last in the AL East in a disappointing 2024 season, the Toronto Blue Jays entered this year determined to improve.That's exactly what they have done on the field, perhaps even exceeding expectations with their performances so far. The Blue Jays currently lead the AL East and have a considerable cushion over the New York Yankees, who sit second.Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One - Source: GettyCurrently 63-45, the Blue Jays boast the best record in the AL, and are well on course to make it to the postseason.