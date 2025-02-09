"Devastating" - Casper Ruud turns emotional naming favorite songs from $300M-worth The Weeknd's album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

Casper Ruud became emotional while naming his favorite songs from the Canadian singer-songwriter, The Weeknd's sixth studio album "Hurry Up Tomorrow" released on January 31, 2025. Ruud is currently competing at the 2025 Dallas Open where he is seeded second.

During a press conference following his semifinal win, Ruud was asked to give his thoughts on the album given his known admiration for the singer on social media and previous mentions in the press. In response, he confirmed that he listened to the $300 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) star's new album and noted that the song "Take Me Back to LA" resonated with him in light of the wildfires in Pasadena last month:

“Yeah, well there’s nothing quite like when your favorite artist drops a new album, it’s a great time. So, I’m just enjoying it. I’m listening to it as much as I can and I'm not sure - it’s tough to say one favorite at the moment but one of the last songs is Without A Warning, I think it’s a really good song. Take Me Back to LA is another good song and particularly of course what’s happened in LA recently is quite devastating."

“So yeah, I didn’t watch the Grammys live but I watched it through social media of course and you know he has a tour in America this summer so maybe it works out well when we come back here for the US Open series. It’s fingers crossed that we’re in the same city at the same time,” Casper Ruud added.

Ruud defeated the likes of lucky loser James Duckworth and qualifier Michael Mmoh in the first and second rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Yoshihito Nishioka, and most recently, he overcame Jaume Munar in the semifinals to advance to the Dallas Open finals. He kicked off his 2024 season at the United Cup representing Norway. He then competed at the Australian Open, where he defeated Jaume Munar in the first round before falling to Jakub Mensik.

Casper Ruud will face Denis Shapovalov in the final of Dallas Open 2025

Casper Ruud at the 2025 Dallas Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Casper Ruud will face Denis Shapovalov in the final of the 2025 Dallas Open. Shapovalov entered the ATP 500 hard court tournament after competing at the Adelaide International. He defeated ninth seed Zhang Zhizhen in the first round before falling to Marcos Giron in the second round.

Following his stint at the Adelaide International, the Canadian competed at the Australian Open where he secured a victory over Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round. However, his journey came to an end after a second-round defeat to 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

At the 2025 Dallas Open, Shapovalov defeated Miomir Kecmanovic and top seed Taylor Fritz in the first and second rounds, respectively. He then went on to secure wins over sixth seed Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals and defending champion Tommy Paul in the semifinals to secure his spot in the final where he will face Ruud.

Casper Ruud and Denis Shapovalov have faced each other twice on the ATP Tour, with the Norwegian emerging victorious in both encounters. Their first meeting was in the final of the 2021 Geneva Open, where Ruud claimed a 7–6(6), 6–4 victory and won the title. Their most recent encounter was in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Italian Open, with Ruud prevailing with a score of 7-6(7), 7-5.

