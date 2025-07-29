Blue Jays manger John Schneider makes injury situation clear after George Springer takes concerning fastball to the head vs Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday witnessed a scary incident after outfielder George Springer was hit on the head by a fastball.During the ninth inning of the game at Camden Yards, Orioles' rookie closer Kade Strowd struck George Springer on the head with a 96 mph fastball. Springer fell on the ground instantly after being hit.Thankfully, the Blue Jays outfield avoided direct contact as the baseball struck him just above the left ear flap on the helmet. According to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, the pitch struck Springer on his shoulder before hitting the helmet.“He's doing all right,&quot; Schneider said. “Kind of got him on the shoulder and then the helmet. Thankfully he was able to turn a little bit, too.”Springer got on his feet a couple of minutes after being hit and Schneider confirmed that he was alert after taking the hit.&quot;That's the worst part of baseball, for any side, when a pitch gets thrown that high. You don't think about baseball, you think about the human. It's scary, it happens, it sucks. He was alert the whole time. Which is a good thing. But you hate to see that happen to anyone at any time.&quot;George Springer, who was the designated hitter on Monday, was helped to the dugout after he made it to his feet.