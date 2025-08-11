"Time to manifest Zac and Vanessa": Fans want "High School Musical" couple to reunite on stage after Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato's performance 

Former Disney stars Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas recently reunited on stage to treat fans to a Camp Rock medley at the opening show of the Jonas Brothers' 20th anniversary tour in New Jersey on August 10.Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas performed Gotta Find You/ This Is Me and Wouldn't Change A Thing from the Camp Rock franchise during the concert.Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato's recent performance evoked nostalgia among fans, with many hoping for a reunion between Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, the lead couple in Kenny Ortega's High School Musical. One fan wrote:gati ⍟ @youIovemelikexoLINKI manifested Jonas and Demi reunion time to manifest Zac and Vanessa who’s with meSeveral netizens echoed this sentiment, with one fan hoping for the two to reunite and perform Gotta Go My Own Way from High School Musical 2.miss MAYHEM ♡ @missezramayLINKit wouldn’t happen in a million years but imagine the collapse if zac &amp; vanessa reunited to sing ‘gotta go my own way’ 🥹cay @koralinadeanLINKcamp rock 3 we welcome you. zac and vanessa come and look at your mates𝑲𝒆𝒗 🎨 @kdawg085LINKJoe and Demi singing together again, Hannah Montana 20th anniversary next year, Zac and Vanessa next pleaseOthers wondered what it would take for the High School Musical co-stars to be in the same room, with one fan commenting that they used to &quot;ship&quot; the two as a kid.Haley🦋 @haleyh0wardLINK@lindzxjb93 Now if we could only get Zac &amp; Vanessa in the same room…adeline @filmsvalmontLINKimagine if zac and vanessa ended up becoming this healthyTAMAM I GUESS @NadiaKNM1LINKI use to ship them as a kid. Yall don’t get it Joe and Demi/Zac and Vanessa were ITshay @irlIylikeuLINKwe got joe and demi, now give us vanessa and zac !Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas co-starred in Disney's 2008 flick Camp Rock and reprised their roles as Mitchie Torres and Shane Gray in the 2010 sequel, Camp Rock: The Final Jam. Meanwhile, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens played Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, the leading couple in the High School Musical trilogy, released between 2006 and 2008. Additionally, both pairs have dated in real life. While Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas briefly dated in 2010, Hudgens and Efron were together from 2005 to 2010, according to People Magazine.Joe Jonas recently released an album with his brothersNick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, popularly known as the Jonas Brothers, released their seventh studio album on August 8, 2025, titled Greetings From Your Hometown. They are currently on tour to promote their latest album while celebrating their 20th anniversary. The tour, titled &quot;JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour,&quot; began in their home state of New Jersey on August 10. The opening show featured appearances by special guests like Demi Lovato and Jesse McCartney.Nick Jonas and Jesse McCartney at the JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour (Image via Getty Images)Additionally, the Jonas Brothers were joined by their parents and younger brother Frankie. Kevin Jonas's wife, Danielle, and their two daughters also joined the band on stage, singing the trio's 2007 song When You Look Me in the Eyes.According to People Magazine, Nick Jonas recounted the audition process for Camp Rock during the concert, saying:&quot;Joe got the job, and then somehow our dad figured it out to get me and Kevin to be involved in the movie too...I think it's time that we all walk down this memory lane to celebrate a little movie called Camp Rock.&quot;After the show, Joe Jonas and Lovato also got together for a TikTok video, lip-syncing to Wouldn't Change A Thing from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. During their interview on Jimmy Fallon's show, which aired on August 7, Nick Jonas explained the process behind planning their 20th anniversary tour, adding that it felt “basically impossible to summarize a 20-year journey with music.”“What we feel we’ve come to is something that really represents the journey we’ve been on and the songs that are relevant to us and those steps in our career in different moments. We’ve got some amazing special guests lined up and I just can’t wait,&quot; he continued.The Jonas Brothers' next tour stop is at the Jiffy Lube Live amphitheatre in Gainesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2025.