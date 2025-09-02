Will there be The Runarounds season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

From creator Jonas Pate, The Runarounds is another coming-of-age drama that has already attracted enough attention for fans to clamour for The Runarounds season 2. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, the new musical teen drama series continues the streaming platform's focus on young adult content. The series premiered on September 1, 2025, with all eight episodes released simultaneously.

Set in Wilmington, North Carolina, the series follows five recent high school graduates who form a rock band in an attempt to achieve their musical dreams in their last summer before college. The group includes talented musicians Charlie Cooper (William Lipton), Neil (Axel Ellis), Topher (Jeremy Yun), Bez (Zendé Murdock), and Wyatt (Jesse Golliher).

All five are played by members of the real-life band of the same name. From romance to family struggles, this latest coming-of-age story chronicles the highs and lows of chasing impossible dreams. The season culminates in a surprising ending for the band and their five members, giving fans hope for The Runarounds season 2.

However, as of now, Prime Video has not revealed any news regarding The Runarounds season 2, although Jonas Pate has expressed interest in keeping the story going.

The Runarounds season 2 renewal status and possibility

(L-R) Zendé Murdock, William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, and Jeremy Yun attend The Runarounds red carpet premiere and after party at The Roxy on August 26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, The Runarounds season 2 renewal status remains undecided by Amazon Prime Video as of September 2025. Season 1 concluded on a happy note for the band and set up numerous storylines for future seasons.

However, as is the case, an announcement regarding any renewal for The Runarounds season 2 is expected in the coming weeks. That’s because Prime Video typically evaluates viewing metrics before committing to future seasons, although the creator, Jonas Pate, has already confirmed his interest.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, before the series aired, Pate revealed that the creative team had already created the skeleton for five-plus seasons.

“We have a whole architecture for five-plus seasons mapped out that tells the story of what happens to them,” Pate said in the interview published on June 5, 2025.

His daughter Lilah Pate, who portrayed Sophia on the show, also revealed, in an interview with People Magazine, dated September 1, 2025, that she was hopeful about The Runarounds season 2.

About The Runarounds season 1

The Runarounds season 1 follows the journey of a group of friends who form a rock band after graduating from high school in their last summer before college starts. The five friends, Charlie Cooper, Neil, Topher, Bez, and Wyatt, all have reasons for wanting the band to succeed, but struggle to make their dreams a reality at first.

However, after things eventually kick off for them, the show soon ties in several emotional storylines. This includes Charlie’s family home facing foreclosure and the band's desperate pursuit to make something of their music before the summer ends. All the while, the five boys attempt to juggle teen love, parental pressure over college, judgments from friends, and more.

Things eventually reach a pivotal moment when the band performs at the iconic Kill Show nightclub in front of record executives. The trailer for the series showcases the band's formation, their creative process, and the ups and downs of their musical journey.

By the season finale, the creative team not only sets up The Runarounds season 2 but potential future seasons, as the band continues to attempt to make a name for themselves in the world of music.

The Runarounds is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

