The Runarounds season 1 ending explained: Does Galaxy Records sign The Runarounds to a music deal?

The Runarounds season 1 finale, titled Kill Devil, was released on September 1, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. While the band impressed talent scout Izzy Fortini in previous episodes, things reached their climax in the finale as the band prepared for their big debut show. Not only that, it addresses the tension between Charlie and his parents while determining if the band's hard work throughout the season will result in a record deal.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from The Runarounds season 1 and its season finale. Readers' discretion is advised.

After being given the chance to perform at the Kill Show nightclub, things become complicated when Charlie discovers his father isn’t really his biological father. That has an impact on his relationship with Sophia, and he makes the impulsive decision to leave the stage during their performance at the nightclub.

While their set ends well, the incident leads to Galaxy Records refusing to sign the band, with the CEO describing them as talented but not quite ready for the music world. Things become even worse on their way back home, and the band goes on a temporary breakup.

Ad

Trending

Due to Izzy Fortini's behind-the-scenes advocacy, things have changed. Danny Mace, who previously disliked the band, recognizes their potential and decides to sign them to a half-a-million music deal at the end of The Runarounds season 1.

Galaxy Records doesn’t sign The Runarounds but the band does get a happy ending

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/PrimeVideo)

After earning a spot at the Kill Show nightclub to impress Galaxy Records, minor cracks within the band and their members come to the forefront in The Runarounds season 1 finale. Their performance at the show kicks off superbly, but then Charlie spots Sophia, who leaves after the first song.

Ad

He decides to chase after her, leaving the band in the lurch, and while he returns to end their set perfectly, his leaving impacts the remainder of the episode. It sees Galaxy Records CEO admit that they are a very talented band but are also not quite there yet, and thus Galaxy Records won’t be offering them a record deal.

Things become even worse as on the ride back home, their trailer detaches, crashes, and breaks all their equipment in the process. That leads to the band members taking out their rightful anger on Charlie, and they temporarily break up.

Ad

However, thanks to Izzy Fortini continues to believe in the band’s potential, and she approaches Danny Mace, convincing the older lady to sign the band. While hesitant, Mace can’t deny the boys’ potential and gives them a half-million music deal.

This includes Sophia also, as the group adds a clause to include her in the equation, and Mace agrees, making her a part of the band at the end of The Runarounds season 1.

Ad

Charlie finds out his parents lied to him about who his real biological father is in The Runarounds season 1

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/PrimeVideo)

Ever since Charlie discovered the foreclosure notice for his family home in episode 3, his relationship with his parents has been strained. Things keep going from bad to worse as The Runarounds season 1 progresses, as the situation reaches its head in the season finale. Charlie, after being bailed out of jail, returns home to find his family packing up their house in anticipation of losing it.

Ad

His dad asks him to help out and tells him to go pack up the family documents and books. That turns out to be a mistake as Charlie finds out that his father isn’t his biological father, but instead his real biological father is Catesby, the local music shop owner and former songwriter who had been mentoring the band.

He and his Charlie’s mother, Hannah, had a fling while they were in high school, leading to Charlie being born. However, beyond his parents, nobody knew about that, including Catesby, and that affected the remainder of the finale. He goes and confronts the band’s mentor, who admits that he only found out the news a week before Charlie did and was still dealing with things.

Ad

Charlie then loses his temper, throws and breaks a few things before collapsing into Catesby’s arms, crying. The two console each other, but the situation was far from over as the aftermath continued to haunt the guitarist/singer. So much so that Charlie, who had just started dating Sophia, forgot about a promise he had made to her, leading to her leaving and ending their relationship.

That eventually leads to him leaving the stage during the band’s crucial performance at the Kill Show nightclub to clear the air with her, even telling her the news. She understands why he didn’t show up, and the two reunite, leading to a happy ending for the band and Charlie at the end of The Runarounds season 1.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch The Runarounds season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More