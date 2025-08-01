Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 - The absurd, multi-million-dollar meme that became Netflix’s wildest documentary

On July 29, 2025, Netflix released Trainwreck: Storm Area 51, a two‑part documentary exploring the strange, multi‑million‑dollar meme that almost became a national incident. It examines how a satirical Facebook event named “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” created by 21-year-old meme enthusiast Matty Roberts, went viral. This meme drew over two million RSVPs and prompted serious military preparations.

Though only around a few hundred actually showed up near the Nevada test site, the U.S. military reportedly spent approximately $11 million on security precautions. A famous tweet announcing the event became symbolic of how absurd internet culture can shape real‑world actions, inspiring memes, media coverage, and panic among authorities.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 unfolds the chain of events, combining interviews with Roberts, local Nevada residents, law enforcement, military officials, promoters, and journalists, revealing both humor and hysteria behind the viral phenomenon. Viewers can stream the full documentary on Netflix.

The origins of the Storm Area 51 meme in Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Image via Netflix)

The Storm Area 51 movement started on June 27, 2019, when Matty Roberts, a 21-year-old Californian from Bakersfield, created a Facebook event as a satirical "shitpost." After an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where Area 51 was mentioned to have supposed alien associations, Roberts humorously invited users to break into the secret U.S. Air Force base in Nevada. He did so by suggesting that larger numbers would be too much for security to handle.

Within days, more than 1 million people indicated they were "going" and a further 1.5 million showed interest. The event’s tagline, “They Can’t Stop All of Us,” fueled memes about “Naruto-running” past bullets, referencing a popular anime. The viral post drew attention from celebrities, influencers, and news outlets, amplifying its reach.

Roberts later clarified his comedic intent, distancing himself from any real attempt to breach the base. The meme’s rapid spread highlighted the unpredictable power of social media to turn a joke into a global spectacle.

How the meme escalated to real-world chaos

Facebook event creator Matty Roberts (Image via Getty)

As the Storm Area 51 Facebook event gained traction, it moved beyond online humor. By July 2019, millions had RSVP’d, prompting serious responses from authorities. The American Air Force released stern admonitions, and the FBI visited Roberts to evaluate the threat.

In Rachel, Nevada, a town near Area 51, local business owner Connie West noticed the potential and organized Alienstock, an EDM music festival to cash in on the frenzy. However, logistical difficulties, such as scarce infrastructure and security issues, resulted in cancellations and lawsuits. A different event in Las Vegas had more than 10,000 participants, whereas a mere few hundred turned up at the gates of Area 51.

The military went to great lengths to prepare, sending additional men and resources, at an estimated cost of $11 million. The documentary Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 uses animations to depict potential scenarios, from mass casualties to peaceful gatherings, illustrating the uncertainty that gripped officials.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 approach to capturing the event

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 uses a dynamic mix of storytelling tools to recount the 2019 saga. Directed by Jack MacInnes, the two-part series features interviews with key figures like Matty Roberts, Rachel locals, and military officials. Archival footage of memes, news reports, and social media posts provides context for the event’s viral spread.

Animations stage unrecorded scenes and imagine "what-if" situations, from violent confrontation to an empty rally. The rapid cuts of the documentary reflect the frenetic dynamism of the internet, juggling humor and the material consequences of the meme. It investigates how social media can transform irony into action, engaging various factions from UFO cultists to social media influencers.

By offering up various perspectives, the series codifies the humor and complexity of a joke that was briefly a matter of national security. Thus, it is a suitable conclusion to Netflix's Trainwreck anthology.

