Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 - A complete timeline of events

Netflix's true docu-series, Trainwreck: Storm Area 51, tracks an extraordinary event. Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 shows how an online post sparked a national conversation that included memes, government warnings, and thousands of people flocking to a desert town.

Ad

A Facebook event named Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us suddenly became viral around the world in the middle of 2019. Millions of people watched the event, which began as a joke by a college student and swiftly became an internet sensation.

The concept was straightforward: enough people might "see aliens" if they broke through the gates of Area 51, a highly classified US military facility. Federal agencies soon began to take notice of this humorous call to action, which also generated heated online debates regarding mobilization.

Ad

Trending

As the event gained popularity, the meme culture surrounding it also grew rapidly. Alien-themed jokes, cosplay ideas, and hypothetical raid strategies took over social media platforms. The US Air Force released an official statement forbidding civilians from going near Area 51, warning of potential dangers.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 3 am ET.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 — A full timeline of the case

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Representative image via Pexels)

June 27, 2019:

Ad

According to Insider and The New York Times, college student Matty Roberts created an event on Facebook called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” The post was written as a joke, asking people to do a “Naruto run” to get past military defenses and see the aliens hiding in Area 51. Within a few days, the post quickly went viral on platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram.

Early July 2019:

Ad

According to the BBC and CNN, the event gained unexpected popularity, with millions of people clicking “Going” or “Interested.” Social media were flooded with memes related to alien rescue and government conspiracy.

Social media influencers and content creators began promoting it, further increasing its reach. US Air Force representative Laura McAndrews said in a statement that civilians have been advised not to go near Area 51 because it is a military training area.

Ad

Mid-July 2019:

In interviews with NPR and Time, Roberts said he was contacted by the FBI and local law enforcement. Authorities took it seriously as a potential threat because online engagement was so high. Roberts clarified that it was just a joke and he had no illegal intent. Meanwhile, public interest continued to grow, leading him to begin planning a real event.

August 2019:

According to Vice and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a festival called “Alienstock” was planned, which was to take place in Rachel, Nevada — a small town near Area 51 with limited facilities. Tensions arose between organizers and local authorities over security and resources. Reports suggested that Rachel was not prepared to handle such a large event and differences arose over logistics.

Ad

September 10–15, 2019:

Ad

According to reports from BuzzFeed and Rolling Stone, Roberts withdrew from the festival in Rachel just days before the event was to begin and organized a new event in Las Vegas, citing a potential "Fyre Festival 2.0" situation.

Despite her withdrawal, Rachel officials continued with their plans and expected thousands of people to attend. Law enforcement agencies increased their presence to prevent potential illegal entry.

September 20, 2019:

This was the date on which the original "raid" was scheduled to take place. According to The Guardian and Reuters, about 150–200 people gathered near the gate of Area 51. Some wore alien costumes, took selfies, and had fun, while only two people were arrested for illegal entry and minor incidents.

Ad

About 3,000 people attended the festival in nearby towns such as Rachel and Hico, far fewer than initially estimated.

After September 2019:

According to NPR and NBC News, Roberts distanced himself from such events in the future and said he never intended to cause a threat. Local officials spoke of financial losses and strain on resources. The incident sparked discussions about internet mobilization, government privacy, and digital responsibility.

Netflix documents the volatility and power of this digital age through the Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 docuseries. The series objectively presents the timeline of when a meme culture turned into a real mob and brought the power of the internet to bear on government and society.

To find out more, watch Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryansh Saraswat Suryansh Saraswat is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Asian Academy of Film and Television. Additionally, he has a one-year diploma in Electronic Media and a three-year diploma in Dramatic Arts.



Prior to Sportskeeda, Suryansh worked as a Hindi writer at Pocket FM for a year. He also has two years of experience in filmmaking and media content creation, where he developed strong research, scriptwriting, and content production skills.



Suryansh is passionate about the entertainment industry, particularly its ability to unite people and spark conversations through movies, music, reality TV, and celebrity trends. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by using reliable sources, cross-checking facts, staying updated, and writing responsibly.



He enjoys reading novels and plays, watching films, and pursuing photography in his free time. He is particularly fascinated by the 90s era, which he considers the golden age of Indian cinema. He especially loves films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Know More