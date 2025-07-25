Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 examines the bizarre saga of how a satirical social media post led millions to consider storming (a.k.a. trespassing at night) Area 51, a classified U.S. Air Force base in Nevada.

Ad

Back in 2019, one post on Facebook that started as a prank snowballed into a massive media circus, sprouted a federal response, and got worldwide attention for one of the most clandestine military bases in the world.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 examines not only the Internet culture surrounding the viral event but also the surprising implications in real life, ranging from FAA flight restrictions, law enforcement concerns, and changes to festival plans.

This episode gives a deep dive into the viral phenomenon known as “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” from the creator's mindset to federal responses to the anticlimactic outcome of the actual event.

Ad

Trending

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 gives a glimpse into how a meme-prank turned into a national security risk and ended up (literally) with a few dozen people at the gates of Area 51.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 will stream on Netflix from July 29, 2025.

Ad

The true story behind Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

The now-infamous Facebook event was created in June 2019 by then 20-year-old Matty Roberts. The title, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” suggested that if enough people charged the military base, at least some could break through and uncover alleged alien secrets hidden within.

Roberts’ post encouraged people to "see them aliens," and the event went viral, capturing the imagination of the internet as a whole. Within weeks, over 3.5 million people had marked themselves as "going" or "interested" in the event.

Ad

Although many perceived the post as a joke, the concept of taking a military base with massive numbers sufficiently raised alarm from federal authorities. The U.S. Air Force made an unusual and direct statement saying they were "prepared to protect America and her assets."

Simultaneously, the Federal Aviation Administration even restricted airspace directly above the site, temporarily suspending all flights in and out of the hotspot, not allowing emergency and media flights for access or coverage.

Ad

Ad

Interest quickly gained momentum, and attempts at on-site festivals were offered to support the site in Nevada, but by the time the events were moved and safety plans were enacted.

By the time the day of the event arrived and what could be considered the true "storming" of Area 51 occurred, it was reduced to about 40 individuals within the gates of Area 51, and none involved attempted to cross into the base.

Law enforcement efficiently dispersed the event with minimal concern, and aside from minor incidents, it was considered largely successful. Although the number of participants was much smaller than expected and might be viewed as a failure, the event successfully sparked a conversation about the long-standing passion people have for Area 51.

Ad

Ad

The site, which has been on the radar of the public for decades, is officially defined by the military as an "open training range," yet has been conflated with UFO and alien conspiracy theories continuously.

Meanwhile, much of what happens there is presumed classified, and there were military-dropped satellite images up until very recently. All types of reasons for the conspiracies exist. Claims like those of Robert Lazar, who said he worked on alien technology at the site, have only fueled the mystery.

Ad

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 recalls the viral endeavor that was not meant to be taken seriously.

Alienstock: A festival born from a meme

One of the biggest surprises from the "Storm Area 51" saga was the music festivals associated with the viral event. Two festivals merged, Alienstock in Rachel, Nevada, and Storm Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko. Alienstock received the most buzz (and controversy) from the two festivals.

Ad

Originally organized by Matty Roberts and the Little A'Le' Inn in Rachel, Alienstock was intended to feature music, food, and entertainment in the middle of the desert. But ten days before the event, Matty Roberts pulled out of the event, citing "poor planning" and safety as primary concerns.

Roberts took back all donations and sponsorships valued at $70,000 - $100,000 and instead threw his alien party in Las Vegas. Although Roberts took over Alienstock and provided legal threats over the use of Alienstock, Connie West, owner of the Little A'Le' Inn and permit holder, moved forward with the festival.

Ad

Around 1,500 people showed up in Rachel, which is significantly lower than the expected number, but is still the largest number of people to visit that area at one time. All performers, like bands Wily Savage, volunteer their services.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 will be available to stream on Netflix from July 29, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More