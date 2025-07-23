  • home icon
  • “Are you all serious at all ?” — Fans disappointed as Netflix announces 'All of Us Are Dead' season 2 production and cast amid release expectations

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 23, 2025 10:24 GMT
All of Us Are Dead starts production (Image via X/Netflix)
Netflix has officially begun production on second season of All of Us Are Dead. On July 23, 2025, the streamer put out a short clip showing the cast gathered for a script reading session. Actors — Park Ji-hu, Lomon, Cho Yi-hyun, Yoon Chan-young, Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won, and Yoon Ga-i — were seen flipping through their pages.

A new addition, a zombie, also made an appearance at the table, sitting in the center. The black-and-white footage gradually shifted to red wherever the zombie touched, primarily across the scripts.

The video marks the first official update since the show’s second season was announced back in 2022. With production only kicking off now, the delay hasn’t gone overlooked by fans, many of whom expressed their disappointment online.

"After 3 years Netflix just started producing all of us are dead season 2 are you all serious at all ?????," an X user commented.
Many feel the announcement was made ages ago, with some joking that it feels like centuries have passed since the initial news.

"Wait now it’s in production???? What do you mean. This sh*t was announced so long ago 😂😭," a fan remarked.
"4 f*king years for now in production?? You guys should’ve said this for season 3 not 2!," a user mentioned.
"Omg it’s been like 500 yearsss," a person shared.

Meanwhile, other fans are expressing excitement that second installment of All of Us Are Dead is eventually moving forward.

"Broooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 After so many years 😭😭😭 No one knows how much i waited for this show😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," a netizen said.
"I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR AGES OMG PLEASE," a viewer noted.
"I waited 3 years😭🙏🏼," another fan added.
All of Us Are Dead’s season 2 begins filming with returning cast & fresh additions

In the upcoming season of All of Us Are Dead, Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) is now a university student in Seoul, still grappling with the scars left by the zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School. But when a fresh infection hits the capital, she’s pulled back into danger — with no familiar allies beside her.

“After surviving the catastrophic zombie outbreak at Hyosan High, Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) is now a university student in Seoul, struggling to move on from the trauma and the friends she lost. But when a new wave of infection suddenly hits Seoul, she finds herself trapped in another deadly fight for survival — this time without the people she once depended on,” the official synopsis reads.
Season 2 will follow the present-day lives of Su-hyeok (Lomon), Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young), and Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), set years after they made it through the school outbreak. Their paths in a changed world will be explored as the infection returns.

Four new characters are also joining the show. Roh Jae-won, Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, and Yoon Ga-i have been cast as original roles created for the series. Lee Min-jae plays Yong Ma-ru, a college senior.

Kim Si-eun’s So Ju-ran and Yoon Ga-i’s Lee Jong-a are On-jo’s fellow students, each with their own survival story. Roh Jae-won portrays Han Du-seok, a National Intelligence Service officer leading operations during the new crisis.

All of Us Are Dead's debut season focused on a virus outbreak at Hyosan High School. Infected students quickly turned into aggressive zombies. Survivors like On-jo and Cheong-san were trapped inside as the military worked to seal the area and prevent a nationwide spread.

A still from All of Us Are Dead season 1 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)
Now, the second season picks up after that event, expanding the scale and setting. With a new outbreak threatening Seoul, the series dives into both physical survival and emotional aftermath.

All of Us Are Dead season 1 is accessible to stream on Netflix.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

