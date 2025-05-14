"How has this still not started filming yet" — All of Us Are Dead fans disappointed as Roh Yoo-seo reportedly exits season 2 cast amid release delays

On May 14, 2025, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that actress Roh Yoon-seo will no longer be a part of Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead season 2. The actress opted out of the project due to overlapping schedules.

Ad

Her agency, MAA, had earlier told the outlet that "no decision has been made yet" when talks of her casting surfaced in January 2024.

The recent update now rules out her involvement. For those unversed, All of Us Are Dead follows students stuck in a zombie-infected school. Season 1 dropped in January 2022 and blew up globally, becoming Netflix’s top Korean title after Squid Game.

Fans are dissatisfied as they have deciphered that the recent update about continuing casting decisions means that filming for the show has not yet begun.

Ad

Trending

"How has this still not started filming yet its been years lite thats ridiculous," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many keep commenting on the delay in production, with one noting that they have "lost interest" in the show.

"So it means they didn't start filming... that or she left mid-prod and it is a bad move so i hope it is because they are f*cking slow like dude it's been 3 years MOOOOOVE," a fan remarked.

"I hope the director can get someone to replace her and S2 should start filming soon without further delay!" a person shared.

Ad

"Ngl that drama keeps getting late and late and I already lost interest on it," a netizen added.

Others said Roh Yoon-seo would have been perfect for the forthcoming season of All of Us Are Dead. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is set to star in Netflix's upcoming horror mystery series East Palace (working title), alongside Nam Joo-hyuk and Cho Seung-woo.

"She would’ve been an amazing fit 😭but why is this show taking so long what even," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Noooo she would have been amazing in the show 😔," a viewer noted.

"Nooo I like her and her acting in the frog 😭," another fan added.

More about Netflix's All of Us Are Dead

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking to The Korea Herald, director Lee Jae-kyoo stated that season 2 of All of Us Are Dead will shift its focus to the survival of zombies.

"If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity‘s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season," he said.

With 12 chapters, All of Us Are Dead first premiered in January 2022. It followed high schoolers trapped during a zombie outbreak. The new season will pick up from where the chaos left off.

Ad

The story is inspired by Joo Dong-geun’s webtoon. It was directed and developed by Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, and Kim Nam-su.

Ad

The debut season featured a large ensemble. It included Park Ji-hu playing Nam On-jo, and Yoon Chan-young as Cheong-san, Cho Yi-hyun as Nam-ra, Park Solomon as Su-hyeok, and Son Sang-yeon portrayed Woo-jin. Others included Lee Yoo-mi as Na-yeon and Seung-Ri as Ha-ri. The cast also had Lee Eun-saem, Ham Sung-min, Im Jae-hyuk, Yoo In-soo, and Lee Kyu-hyung.

All of Us Are Dead season 1 ended with Nam-ra managing her transformation, and Cheong-san presumed gone. For now, Netflix has not dropped any new cast names or storyline clues. No exact date has been announced yet, but more info is expected soon.

Ad

As for Roh Yoon-seo, she recently earned the Best New Actress award in the film division at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in Cheongseol. This follows her earlier win in the TV category in 2023 for Crash Course in Romance on tvN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More