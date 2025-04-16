From cast to filming: Here’s everything we know about All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

All Of Us Are Dead is a South Korean drama series that was released in January 2022 and was based on a zombie apocalypse. The show not only garnered a lot of attention for its action-filled scenes, but also left many yearning for a season 2 as its first season ended on a cliffhanger.

After years of waiting, fans were finally consoled by the fact that the show would be followed up by season 2. While Netflix initially announced that the new season would be rolled out in 2025, its release was later postponed to 2026. Regardless, the exact date of season 2 of All Of Us Are Dead has not yet been announced.

On the other hand, fans and netizens were able to catch on to several possible hints on what to expect or not to expect from the upcoming season of the Netflix series. From new cast members to reasons behind the filming postponement, the following article will unveil everything we know so far about All Of U Are Dead's upcoming season.

All we know so far about All Of Us Are Dead's upcoming season

All Of Us Are Dead is a Netflix South Korean series that was released in January 2022. The show revolves around a group of students who are trapped inside a school, and they try to escape from the same as the school becomes the ground zero of a zombie virus outbreak.

The cast of All Of Us Are Dead includes Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon. Following the release of the show, one of the most-discussed questions was whether the character, Cheong-san, who was showcased to have died in the series, was actually dead or not.

During the cast members' interview with TV Guide, the actor playing the character, Yoon Chan-young, commented on the same:

"Nothing is confirmed yet. but, personally, I really hope that he's alive."

Additionally, in terms of what to expect from the season 2 of the series, the show's director, Lee Jae-gyu stated the following during an interview with the South Korean media outlet, Ten Asia:

"We've set up season 2 with that in mind, so if season 2 comes out, I think it'll be a more fun and expanded story. If season 1 was about the survival of humans, season 2 will likely be about the survival of zombies."

On the other hand, the South Korean actress, Roh Yoon-seo was speculated to be a cast member of All Of Us Dead's season 2. While the actress' agency stated that nothing regarding her casting has been decided, fans have been holding on to the possibility of the same.

Moreover, Lee Eun-saem, Lim Jae-hyeok, Ha Seung-ri, and Kim Bo-yun are expected to be playing supporting roles in the new season of All Of Us Are Dead. Additionally, a report by the South Korean media outlet, Star News, explained that the reason behind the season's postponement was to attain a better production environment and a high level of completion.

