All Of Us Are Dead season 2 release delay reportedly sets new Netflix record for the longest wait between seasons

Netflix’s All Of Us Are Dead is on track to break records for the longest wait between the first and second seasons of an original scripted series, as per The Direct. The first season debuted in January 2022, and reports suggest that the second season may not premiere until 2026, marking a four-year gap between seasons.

Ad

This surpasses previous delays for other Netflix originals, such as Squid Game, returned in December 2024 after a three-year hiatus. Similarly, Blood of Zeus had a nearly four-year wait between its 2020 and 2024 seasons, while Stranger Things experienced extended delays between its later seasons.

All Of Us Are Dead delayed production

The prolonged wait for All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 is largely due to production challenges. In April 2024, Film Monster CEO Park Chul-soo indicated that filming would begin that year, targeting a late 2025 release. However, Star News later reported that production had been postponed to 2025 to ensure better quality, pushing the expected premiere to 2026.

Ad

Trending

Netflix’s 2025 promotional lineup did not mention All Of Us Are Dead, adding to fans’ frustration as they await updates nearly three years after the first season’s release. With its four-year gap, the series now holds the record for the longest wait between initial and follow-up seasons for a Netflix original.

In June 2022, Netflix’s hit Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead officially announced it would be returning for a second season. The renewal was confirmed during Netflix’s Geeked Week, an event showcasing upcoming and returning series while reinforcing the platform’s role as a hub for Asian horror and sci-fi content.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The series cemented its place as one of Netflix’s most successful non-English-language productions, ranking as the platform’s second most-watched Korean original after Squid Game.

The growing demand for horror and sci-fi in the Asia-Pacific region—where viewership increased by 30% and 20% between 2020 and 2021, respectively—also contributed to Netflix’s decision to greenlight a second season.

During the Geeked Week announcement, the show’s main cast—Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon—thanked fans for their support and confirmed the series’ continuation.

Ad

All of Us Are Dead director talks about the series' success and comparisons

Director Lee Jae-gyu and webtoon creator Joo Dong-geun set out to craft a zombie story that would stand out within the genre. Their vision for All of Us Are Dead was to blend the thrills of a zombie apocalypse with a compelling character-driven narrative, according to EDaily on January 30, 2022.

Ad

Despite the pressure of following Netflix Korea's global hits like Squid Game and Hellbound, Lee expressed confidence in the series, emphasizing the passion and dedication of the cast and crew throughout the two-year production.

Premiering on January 28, 2022, just before Korea’s Lunar New Year holiday, All of Us Are Dead quickly became a global phenomenon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Within a day of its release, it topped Netflix’s worldwide rankings, securing the No. 1 spot in 25 countries and ranking second in 20 others. The series became the fourth Korean show to achieve this feat, following Squid Game, Hellbound, and Arcane.

Lee acknowledged that while the series stayed true to the overall storyline and themes of the original webtoon, certain elements were adapted to enhance the viewing experience.

The personalities of the characters, their responses to the virus, and specific plot events were adjusted to make the story more immersive for audiences unfamiliar with the source material.

Ad

This balance between faithfulness and creative adaptation allowed both longtime fans and new viewers to connect with the show. Despite inevitable comparisons to Squid Game, Lee stated that he felt no pressure regarding rankings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

His primary goal was to remain faithful to the zombie genre while creating an emotionally resonant story. He revealed that the show received about seven content warnings for violent or intense scenes, slightly more than Squid Game or Hellbound. He later emphasized that these elements were necessary for an authentic horror experience.

Lee also shared a memorable moment from the production presentation, where an unannounced zombie appearance startled the cast as well as reporters, adding an extra layer of excitement. He expressed confidence in the young actors, believing their fresh presence would enhance audience immersion.

The webtoon’s creator, Joo Dong-geun, expressed his satisfaction, saying that after seeing the trailer, he had already achieved his dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback