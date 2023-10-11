5 best killers in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 

Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 (SAKTK) is a survival-horror title. Due to its fast-paced gameplay and different game modes, the offering has managed to reach a whopping 1.4 billion visits on the platform. In it, players are divided into two groups: Survivors and Killers. The former are tasked with eliminating the latter, which leads to victory.

Those playing as Killers can choose their favorite units and start hunting survivors to triumph. The characters featured as murderers have unique abilities, passives, and attack types. You can use this article to learn about the best killers to use in this game's current meta.

Alien, Rake, and other great killers in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51

1) Alien

Alien's character design is based on the fictional Grey Alien being. You can use this entity by finding the Alien Code, which can appear anywhere on the map as it has random spawn locations. Then, you can enter that code in the keypad room near the cafeteria.

Survivors need to avoid close-range combat with this killer, as it fires Alien's Acid (a green acid-like projectile) that can instantly eliminate them. This can happen in all game modes, thus making Alien one of the strongest killers in the game.

Significant features:

This creature will squeal after you kill it

Players have a chance of dropping one of their weapons after getting hit by Tentacle Grab

You will earn a badge after using Alien for the first time

2) Tails Doll

Tails Doll is the evil version of Miles "Tails" Prower from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. You'll experience a small jumpscare if you look into this character's eyes, so it's best to avoid facing him directly. Instead, Survivors should shoot it at point-blank range while moving. They should avoid staying in one place when confronting him.

This is because the jumpscare can fill up your screen, taking away valuable time and giving Tails Doll a chance to eliminate you. His ability to float and move through walls in the Reject Zone can be very frustrating, making him one of the most formidable killers in Roblox SAKTK.

Significant features:

Only killer to jumpscare Survivors when they are alive

You will hear a giggle after Tails Doll targets you

3) Rake

Rake is one of the most powerful killers in Roblox SAKTK as he can lunge on targets and kill them using basic attacks. Also, Survivors must make sure to eliminate Rake before it gets close to them. They also need to avoid its lunge attacks at any cost and stay with your group for extra protection. It resembles a humanoid-like SCP creature with grey skin.

You can counter this creature by using explosives, a ray gun, and any Pack-A-Punch buffed weapon.

Significant features:

Moves fast

SAKTK's Rake model is based on the monster from Roblox The Rake

Spawns near the entrance of the map

4) Slenderman

Slenderman is inspired by a creepypasta internet meme and possesses multiple abilities in Roblox SAKTK. His power to teleport and enter Stealth mode can pose a constant threat to Survivors as they roam the map.

Additionally, he inflicts 250 damage when using his tentacles to attack. Survivors are advised not to engage this killer in open spaces, as he can effortlessly teleport behind them and eliminate their characters. If they are killed by Slenderman, they'll get jumpscared after dying.

Significant features:

Music is lowered when Slenderman enters stealth mode

Can be very annoying to face

A good Slenderman player can single-handedly eliminate a bunch of survivors

5) Chucky

Chucky is none other than the possessed doll from the Child's Play movie franchise. Killers who use him can throw maggots at Survivors that deal massive damage and have the potential to kill them within seconds at close range.

Furthermore, he can lunge at them, inflicting heavy damage that doesn't stop unless interrupted by other foes. However, his melee attack is relatively weak, and players can counter him by dodging his maggots. Additionally, teaming up with other gamers can be an effective strategy against Chucky's Lunge.

Significant features:

Maximum HP of 130 in Extreme Classic mode

Small cooldown after using maggots (that's when you can lunge on your target)

Perfect for hunting down lone survivors

Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest news in the metaverse.