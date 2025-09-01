Hell is Us review: A perfect blend of action and enigma

Hell is Us is easily one of the best action-adventure video games to come out in recent times, boasting a distinctive approach that is rare to find in modern gaming. The developers at Rogue Factor designed it in a way that necessitates listening to each conversation in detail, observing thoroughly, and exploring different areas.

At the beginning of my playthrough, the game warned me that there is no map, no marker indicating people and items, and no direction of where to go next or who to talk to. As there's no specific objective indicator, I should pay attention to the environment, listen, and be vigilant.

At first, I didn't really care about these warnings, believing I could complete the story straightforwardly without any hassle. But, well, failed miserably. After an obscure cutscene, the game just puts me in a forest equipped only with a tablet and...nothing else.

Upon embracing Hell is Us' unique approach rigorously, the subsequent journey was perplexing yet spectacular. However, the most intriguing part was the puzzle-solving components, and in a way, it felt like those made me wiser and a better gamer, with more investigative skills.

About the "action" part, it is an intriguing fusion of challenge and engagement, though not without some flaws. All in all, the way every element of Hell is Us blends together makes the experience phenomenal and one to be remembered for a long, long time.

Hell is Us is heaven for those who love puzzles

Deciphering puzzles plays a major role in Hell is Us (Image via Nacon/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Before hopping onto Hell is Us, I researched a bit about the developers, Rogue Factor. They previously focused on the turn-based genre and couldn't really make a huge impact on the gaming community. So, while I was curious about their new take, I wasn't really expecting anything exceptional with Hell is Us.

But I couldn't have been more wrong. With its compelling storyline, action sequences, environment, visual elements, sound design, and most importantly, the puzzle-solving aspects, it got me hooked from the start.

This game reminds me of the feeling I had while playing Portal 2. While the style is pretty different, both require sharp analytical thinking and a keen eye for detail. Also, being in a third-person perspective, maneuvering around the enigmas and taking actions feels satisfactory.

The symbolism in Hell is Us is quite intricate, and deciphering the lost notes, researching mysterious items, and hearing old lost voice recordings, among many other components, greatly gratifies the suspicious mind.

Impeccable storytelling

The story being told (Image via Nacon/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The major part of Hell is Us revolves around solving puzzles to unlock pathways or obtain items that can help progress. As for the story, it showcases the protagonist, Remi's journey to the Jova village to uncover the mystery about his family that abandoned him in childhood.

The entire story is told from Remi's perspective, as he's being held captive by a recondite man. Whenever I died during the playthrough, the man increased the dosage. This, in turn, forced the protagonist to articulate the truth of the events that transpired, which resulted in my respawning at the most recent save point.

While unveiling the truth by collecting certain items is required, the story introduces resistance. The resistance is the Calamity and the emergence of Hollow Walkers, which serve as a distraction to Remi's path. It makes sense how the melee combat integrates perfectly into the plot, as these distorted humanoid entities can only be vanquished by specific weapons.

It took me around 24 hours to finish the main story of Hell is Us, and I was constantly contemplating what was going to happen next. In fact, most of the time, I was thinking about what is even going on in this world, but in a positive way.

Although there are not many cutscenes, it will never be an issue. It is crucial, however, to investigate diverse locations, engage with various NPCs, and pose inquiries to grasp the majority of the narrative gradually.

As I perused long-forgotten notes and letters, I found myself genuinely captivated by the lore and the environment surrounding me. Nonetheless, the ending remained ambiguous, leaving me pondering "and then?" much like the entirety of the game.

Gameplay is king, with efficient mechanics

Item management and keeping track of investigations feel well-organized (Image via Nacon/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Hell is Us incorporates a methodology that encourages you to trust your instincts instead of relying on map indicators or objective notifications. Therefore, it's very necessary to always look for clues in various elements and observe thoroughly. However, it never felt excessively challenging.

For instance, if I found a cryptic note or a voice recording that could potentially be the key to solving an enigma, it was not required to memorize them in detail. Rather, a tablet did that job for me, compiling all of the information I found during my adventure.

With the game presenting a multitude of locations that must be explored at various times to reveal hidden truths, the tablet significantly aided me in managing items. Additionally, it displays all investigations that have been resolved, those that remain unsolved, dedicated tabs for different items, and numerous other features, which efficiently help to deal with the perplexing nature of Hell is Us.

To discuss the game's puzzles, however, I could easily write an entire book. Each of the primary story puzzles is distinct from the others, and the joy I felt upon the opening of the dungeon door or locker genuinely elicited a smile.

All in all, extensive observations of the artworks, dates, symbols, audio cues, instinct, and other actions for progressing through the challenges made the experience remarkably fulfilling.

Meanwhile, the exploration aspect as a whole is quite commendable. Hell is Us has a semi-open world, and while its fast-travel feature presents a unique approach, it is effectively integrated. Its dark, concealed dungeons offer their own distinctive characteristics while delivering unforgettable experiences.

Enemies can be formidable, but it's not a soulslike

The Hollow Walkers (Image via Nacon/Sportskeeda Gaming)

After Hell is Us' gameplay trailer was released, many thought of it as another soulslike, as the melee combat, with typical dodging, parrying, with a dark setting, was there. It was understandable, as FromSoftware defined the specific genre with its Sekiro, Elden Ring, and Dark Souls, and many developers are heavily investing to give gamers the same experience.

However, Hell is Us does not fall into the soulslike category and offers a feature to lower enemy difficulty. Personally, I am not an advocate for the inclusion of difficulty settings in games; if a game is easy, it should be recognized as such, and if it's not, then "get good."

That said, I liked how the developers at Rogue Factor handled this matter. While engaging with enemies may indeed be significantly simpler on the easy mode, the title was designed with more than just combat in mind.

The multitude of complicated puzzles present in the game renders the level of combat difficulty somewhat irrelevant. Progressing through the story necessitates the discovery of elements that are nearly unattainable without thorough exploration and clue-finding.

Well, if we think about it, Hell is Us can be soulslike for players who bypass all NPC dialogue and don't observe meticulously, but just want to do 'unga bunga' damage to the enemies.

Nonetheless, there is a Death Penalty option that can be enabled, which imparts a certain soulslike vibe. Much like respawning or reloading at a save point, previously vanquished enemies will reappear once more.

Combat system

The combat mechanics feel smooth, but enemy variations are limited (Image via Nacon/Sportskeeda Gaming)

While the main theme of Hell is Us focuses on violence and the darker aspects of human emotions, there is no confrontation with human enemies. The protagonist's only challenge comes from the misshapen entities, Hollow Walkers, which rationalize the use of melee weapons within the modern setting of the game.

The game features four types of weapon choices: the twin axes, one-handed swords, two-handed swords, and spears. Additionally, these can be equipped with a variety of Glyphs, which buff the attacks and provide different abilities for execution. Notably, the protagonist also obtains a drone with numerous powers, which can be utilized in battles.

Without spoiling much, many more items can be equipped, and employing them methodically can greatly enhance your capability to combat the Hollow Walkers.

However, managing all of these elements never left me feeling overwhelmed. Also, the game subtly encourages focusing on a specific weapon and enhancing it with notable attachments as the progression.

The combat is fast-paced and incorporates various mechanics, including blocking, dodging, and life-stealing, among others. While these elements make the combat easier, they simultaneously provide fun through the execution of diverse combos. The multitude of variations and strategies in combat contributes to an overall sense of freshness and excitement in progression and leveling up.

The enemy types, however, do not feature many variations. If you hop onto Hell is Us and anticipate various types of enemies or boss battles like FromSoftware titles, you are likely to be disappointed.

Visuals and background score

The beauty of Hell is Us lies in its obscurity (Image via Nacon/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Steam download size for Hell is Us is around 20 GB, and it has been developed utilizing Unreal Engine 5. However, it is the exceptional visual elements, combined with nearly flawless performance, that genuinely left me pretty astonished. For context, I used an RTX 3060ti equipped with 6 GB of VRAM while playing on high graphics settings.

The remarkable quality of the environment design, character intricacies, and visuals during combat and puzzle-solving sequences is exceptional, particularly considering the advancements in game development in 2025.

However, there were some rare FPS drops and stutters after some cutscenes ended or when I arrived at a new location. But overall, the experience was commendable and significantly enriched my exploration of the fictional world of Hadea.

Regarding the background score, it is executed exceptionally well. Personally, when I'm stuck in a game, solving a puzzle or battling a challenging boss, the background audio that I am constantly hearing can get annoying at times.

However, the music in Hell is Us is quite compelling and does not overstay its welcome. Each piece of audio chosen for various locations significantly amplifies the title's dark theme.

Check out - Hell is Us system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Final thoughts

While the release of Hell is Us is not really overhyped, compared to many AAA games, the developers have done an exceptional job of presenting the true essence of an action-adventure title.

I also learned a while ago that Rogue Factor employs around 50 individuals, including ex-developers from prominent companies such as Ubisoft, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, and Square Enix. The plot seems quite similar to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, doesn't it?

It remains to be seen how the major players in the modern gaming community will react to Hell is Us' approach and whether it will get the same treatment as Clair Obscur.

However, I have a feeling the title will be a massive success, based on the fact that it perfectly integrates numerous elements of the action-adventure genre while maintaining a balanced experience that is not excessively overwhelming.

All in all, Hell is Us undoubtedly ranks among the top five games I have played in 2025, and if I get time, I will start the journey once more. With so many side activities, mysteries, and a rich lore to uncover, this title is truly a gem that can be enjoyed multiple times.

Hell is Us

Hell is Us scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Reviewed on: PC (key provided by Nacon)

Platforms: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Developer: Rogue Factor

Publisher: Nacon

Release date: September 1, 2025

