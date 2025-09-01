How long does it take to beat Hell is Us?

Hell is Us truly defines the action-adventure genre, containing interesting puzzle-solving elements, a decent amount of exploration, fighting sequences, and many other aspects. However, the game never tells you what to do next, what to obtain, or who to talk to. You must look for clues, travel to various areas, and talk to NPCs to know your next move.

So, if you're eager to know how long it can take to complete the title, it is somewhat subjective. On average, it can take around 20 hours to finish the main story in Hell is Us. However, as there are a plethora of side activities and mysteries to solve, that duration will extend greatly if you're seeking 100% completion.

How long does it take to complete Hell is Us for various playstyles?

Finishing the main story takes around 20 to 25 hours (Image via Nacon)

If you're looking to finish the main story while also solving a few side quests on the way, it can take around 20 to 25 hours to beat Hell is Us. However, it's almost impossible to ignore the intricate side activities the title features.

The game doesn't provide any map indicators or objective notifications to tell you what to do next for main story progression. So, you're never fully sure if whatever you're pursuing is a must or not.

However, if you're looking for 100% completion (Platinum trophy) by getting all the achievements in Hell is Us, things can get a bit tricky and take a lot of additional time. There are many side activities you must complete, such as completing Good Deeds, talking to all NPCs, acquiring various items, defeating enemies, and much more.

To give you an overall idea, here are the approximate completion times for Hell is Us across different playstyles (normal difficulty):

Speedrunning the story : 15 hours

: 15 hours Finishing the main story without any rush : 25 hours

: 25 hours Main story and some side quests : 30 hours

: 30 hours 100% completion (Platinum trophy): 60+ hours

Can you play Hell is Us' side quests after finishing the story?

You can complete the side activities even after the main story is done (Image via Nacon)

Yes, the developers at Rogue Factor have included an excellent feature in the latest action-adventure title, which lets you engage in the side activities even after finishing the main story. As the game doesn't boast a New Game+ mode, you can effectively load the previous save file to finish the remaining quests at your own pace.

Following that, you can use the APC to travel to different locations to decipher the mysteries and complete the Good Deeds. As you also have access to the previously obtained notes, letters, items, voice recordings, and other clues, finishing the side quests becomes efficient.

