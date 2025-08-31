How long does it take to beat Lost Soul Aside?

For most players, it will take anywhere from 14 to 18 hours to beat Lost Soul Aside. This mainly depends on their preferred pace and the time they spend experimenting with combat. The game is a rather streamlined experience that also has a design structure focused on action, much like the game Devil May Cry, meaning it doesn't consist of much downtime or running around large maps.

The game's design lets players maintain a steady pace. Let's look more into it.

Lost Soul Aside story length and replay value

Arena and Kaser in the game (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Completing the story once will give you the core experience, but anyone chasing 100% completion or aiming for a platinum trophy should know it’ll take at least three playthroughs. The design makes it clear that Lost Soul Aside wasn’t just built for one-and-done runs; it’s crafted for players who enjoy mastering combat, trying different approaches, and uncovering everything it offers across multiple replays.

The map layout contributes to this as well. Instead of open-world sprawl, the world is linear, drawing comparisons to Final Fantasy XIII. That structure works in the game’s favour by keeping the focus on combat and progression without long stretches of empty exploration.

Combat in Lost Soul Aside

You play as Kaser, who has his partner Arena along for the ride. Not just a partner, but he is also a shapeshifter who becomes weapons and grants abilities as you make your way through the world. While the weapons you can choose from - swords, greatswords, poleblades, and scythes - have their own rhythm and power, Arena's abilities add even more options.

You will be able to use the following techniques: Arena Claws, Crystal Blast, Frost Blast, Mountain Break, and Purgatory Dance. Using all of these and layering them onto weapons used by Kaser, it is all meant to blend into an ambidextrous, stylish, blissful encounter that rewards precision and practice, reminiscent of the Devil May Cry-style flow.

Lost Soul Aside development and engine

The game comes from Ultizero Games, a studio based in Shanghai. It began as a solo project by Yang Bing but by 2022 had expanded into a "team" project with roughly 40 developers. It runs on Unreal Engine 4, which is how it excels visually, even during intense moments of combat.

Lost Soul Aside system requirements for PC

For PC players, here are the requirements you'll need:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 5500 XT

Storage: 80 GB (SSD recommended)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5700 XT

Storage: 80 GB (SSD recommended)

