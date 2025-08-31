How to dodge and parry in Lost Soul Aside

The ability to dodge and parry in Lost Soul Aside allows you to effectively avoid damage. The latest RPG from Ultizero follows many core formulas of any action game, including the ability to trigger various evasion moves to keep you safe from enemy attacks. The ability to dodge will be unlocked quite early in the game, with parry becoming available a while later.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about dodge and parry in Lost Soul Aside.

How to dodge in Lost Soul Aside

Lost Soul Aside's combat features two evasion moves, namely the ability to dodge and parry. Dodging is quite simple, and you will unlock this ability during the prologue chapter. To dodge an incoming attack, press Shift on the keyboard or L1 on the controller. This will make Kaser dash forward and avoid incoming damage.

Triggering dodge or parry in Lost Soul Aside can help you evade incoming attacks (Image via Ultizero Games)

Triggering this right before the enemy attacks hits you will make you perform a perfect dodge, indicated by the slow-down effect. This will allow you to gain 1x Unbound Energy, which you can then use to unleash Blitz Burst. This is basically a counterattack that you can trigger by pressing your attack button after you perfect dodge an incoming enemy strike.

Perfect Dodge costs 100 stamina, so keep an eye out for the resource bar as if it is below the required threshold, you won't be able to trigger the ability.

How to parry in Lost Soul Aside

The ability to parry in Lost Soul Aside will be unlocked once you gain Arena's powers. This will happen during the prologue chapter, once Kaser falls into the underground laboratory following the attack on the Capital. Here you will get a short tutorial on how to parry and dodge.

Parrying can be triggered by pressing the R key on the keyboard or the Circle button on the controller. But just so you know, only certain attacks can be parried. Certain enemy attacks will emit a blue glow before they strike you. Press the parry button at the right time, and you will stun them for a brief time or send them flying.

The ability to parry in Lost Soul Aside will come in handy, especially during boss fights. Triggering it correctly will stun the enemies for a while and give you time to unleash a deadly counterattack.

