The option to save game in Lost Soul Aside is something that can take you a while to unlock. Initially, the game will automatically save your progress at certain checkpoints; you won't be able to save your progress by simply going to the menu. This mechanism is tied to the main plot and will require you to complete the prologue and venture beyond the Imperial Capital to unlock.
Let's take a look at how to save game in Lost Soul Aside.
How can you save game in Lost Soul Aside?
Lost Soul Aside's initial chapters offer you a checkpoint-based Autosave system that will save your progress often. This is indicated by the small animated chibi Liana appearing on top of your screen. This will appear only on certain segments of the game, namely, after cutscenes or upon reaching specific parts of a chapter.
However, once you reach Mount Salvation after completing the prologue mission, you can save your progress outside of those checkpoints. Once you are done with the opening segment of the game and embark on the quest to save Louisa's soul from the Voidrax, make your way to Mount Salvation.
Proceed through the beach, and you will spot a little girl standing in the distance. Approach her and she will reveal her name to be Liana. Once you talk with her, you will unlock the ability to save game in Lost Soul Aside.
Keep in mind that you will not find this option simply by going to your pause menu. You will have to talk with Liana to save your progress.
You will encounter her at certain points in the story, namely before boss fights. You can save your progress at these points by interacting with her and by selecting the appropriate option.
One thing that you should note is that there seems to be a bug with how the save function operates in Lost Soul Aside. As of the time of writing this article, you can save your progress after a boss fight by talking to Liana at a point where you have encountered her previously. But, upon doing so, loading the file will restart the fight. To avoid this, continue the main story path till you encounter her again.
