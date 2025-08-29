Lost Soul Aside trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

You can obtain a total of 38 Lost Soul Aside trophies by completing several challenges in the game. Ultizero's debut action RPG features achievements for both PlayStation and PC platforms, and you can earn them by progressing the story and completing certain feats during your adventures as Kaser.

Let's take a look at all of the Lost Soul Aside trophies that you can collect.

All 38 Lost Soul Aside trophies and achievements

Here are all the 38 Lost Soul Aside trophies:

A Celebration for the Poor: Complete the Prologue - A Celebration for the Poor.

Oversized Fireworks: Complete the Prologue - Twilight of the Empire.

Prisoner for Millennia: Complete the Prologue - A New Dawn.

Sacrifice, or Cost: Complete the Prologue - The Collapse.

Ancient Guardian: Complete Chapter 1 - Departure.

Seleria's Bestowment: Restore Arena's power and learn the Greatsword Stance.

Lost Soul Aside: Complete your first adventure.

Also Read: Lost Soul Aside combat explored

Pharmacist Certification: Collect all crafting recipes.

: Collect all crafting recipes. Arsenal: Enhance all weapons to the maximum level.

Legacy of Lethonix: Restore Arena's power and learn the Scythe Stance

Dispersed Dimension Novice: Complete the first Dispersed Dimension challenge.

Celestial Deer's Horn: Restore Arena's power and learn the Poleblade Stance.

Flames of Molten Fury: Complete Chapter 1 - Seleria Hall.

Complete Chapter 1 - Seleria Hall. Collector: Collect all trinkets.

Tranquil Sky Mirror Lake: Complete Chapter 2 - Beside SkyMirror Lake.

Culmination of Progress: Learn all skills

Long-sealed Divine Palace: Complete Chapter 2 - The Hidden Palace.

: Complete Chapter 2 - The Hidden Palace. Collapsed Royal City: Complete Chapter 4 - Royal Court of Frosthold.

Complete Chapter 4 - Royal Court of Frosthold. Abandoned Mines: Complete Chapter 4 - Redstone Mines.

Complete Chapter 4 - Redstone Mines. Celestial City: Complete Chapter 2 - Aeroflux Dimension.

Complete Chapter 2 - Aeroflux Dimension. The Maple Leaf of Legacy: Complete Chapter 3 - Neverwind Monastery.

Complete Chapter 3 - Neverwind Monastery. River of Oblivion: Complete Chapter 3 - Lethonix Dimension.

Complete Chapter 3 - Lethonix Dimension. Snowbound Borderland: Complete Chapter 4 - Fourtides Coliseum.

Complete Chapter 4 - Fourtides Coliseum. Illusory Sanctum: Complete Chapter 4 - Entropis Dimension.

Complete Chapter 4 - Entropis Dimension. Ultimate Gifted One: Complete all Boss Rush challenges on Normal difficulty.

Complete all Boss Rush challenges on Normal difficulty. Gethya's Approval: Collect all the documents.

Collect all the documents. Ultimate Legend: Complete your adventure on Nightmare difficulty.

Best-Selling Author Liana!: Complete your adventure on Hard difficulty.

: Complete your adventure on Hard difficulty. Cleaving the Cycle: Defeat Aramon on Nightmare difficulty without using any items.

Defeat Aramon on Nightmare difficulty without using any items. Shopaholic: Purchase all key items in the stores.

Dispersed Dimension Expert: Complete all Dispersed Dimension challenges.

: Complete all Dispersed Dimension challenges. Dispersed Dimension Master: Obtain all Bonus Rewards of Dispersed Dimension challenges.

Obtain all Bonus Rewards of Dispersed Dimension challenges. Hot Dance in a Hot Spring: Defeat Zana on Nightmare difficulty without using any items.

Defeat Zana on Nightmare difficulty without using any items. Alchemy, or Science?: Craft all items.

Craft all items. Surpassing Seleria: Complete all Boss Rush challenges on Hard difficulty.

Complete all Boss Rush challenges on Hard difficulty. Sanctified Sword: Defeat Victor on Nightmare difficulty without using any items.

Defeat Victor on Nightmare difficulty without using any items. Arena in His Prime: Upgrade all Arena Powers to the maximum level.

Upgrade all Arena Powers to the maximum level. Genesis of the Stars: Collect all other trophies.

Also Read: Best PC optimization guide for Lost Soul Aside

That covers all of the Lost Soul Aside trophies and achievements that you can collect.

