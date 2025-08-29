Lost Soul Aside combat explained

The combat in Lost Soul Aside follows that of an action RPG, with a bit of hack-and-slash elements mixed in. Given that the developers took inspiration from games like Final Fantasy 15 and 16, you can expect something that looks and feels similar to the newer titles of Square Enix's long-running franchise. There are combos that you can pull off, alongside several systems that make the battle systems all the more fun and engaging.

Ad

Let's take a look at all the controls for the combat of Lost Soul Aside.

Lost Soul Aside's combat system explored

The combat of Ultizero's debut action RPG is extremely similar to that of the newer Final Fantasy titles or Capcom's Devil May Cry series. Before diving into the basics, let's take a look at the controls for both PC and PS5.

PC

PC Controls (Image via Ultizero Games)

WASD: Move

Mouse: Camera

Left Click: Basic Attack

Right Click: Special Attack

Shift: Dodge

R: Block

Middle Mouse: Sprint

Switch Weapon: Q

Lock Target: Tab

C: Burst Pursuit

F: Sync Finisher

G: Fusion Merge

F1: Arena Power 1

F2: Arena Power 2

F3: Arena Power 3

1: Item Up

2: Item Down

3: Item Left

4: Item Right

Ad

Trending

Controller

Controller layout (Image via Ultizero Games)

Left Stick: Move

Right Stick: Camera

Square: Basic Attack

Triangle: Special Attack

Circle: Block

X: Jump

L1: Dodge

Hold Left Stick: Sprint

R1: Switch weapon

Hold Right Stick: Lock Target

R2: Burst Pursuit

L2+R2: Fusion Merge

L2+ Corresponding buttons: Arena Power

D-Pad Up: Item Up

D-Pad Down: Item Down

D-Pad Left: Item Left

D-Pad Right: Item Right

Ad

Also Read: Best PC optimization guide for Lost Soul Aside

Now, let's take a look at some of the basic mechanics of the combat in the game.

Basic Attacks and combos

Combos in the game can be performed by combining your basic and special attacks with the various Arena Powers. You can also trigger Fusion Merge at times to quickly decimate a group of foes. A few weapons will unlock in LS Aside as you progress the campaign.

Ad

How to parry in Lost Soul Aside

Parrying is quite easy in this game, but you can only parry certain attacks. Check for the enemy moves that emit a blue glowing circle. You can parry these by pressing the Block button (Circle, R) at the correct time. This will stun smaller enemies and send them flying.

How to Perfect Dodge in Lost Soul Aside

To perform a Perfect Dodge, you will need to press the Dodge button (Shift/ L1) right when an attack is about to hit you. Pressing basic attack after you perform a Perfect Dodge will unleash a counterattack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.