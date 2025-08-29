Lost Soul Aside combat explained

The combat in Lost Soul Aside follows that of an action RPG, with a bit of hack-and-slash elements mixed in. Given that the developers took inspiration from games like Final Fantasy 15 and 16, you can expect something that looks and feels similar to the newer titles of Square Enix's long-running franchise. There are combos that you can pull off, alongside several systems that make the battle systems all the more fun and engaging.
Let's take a look at all the controls for the combat of Lost Soul Aside.
Lost Soul Aside's combat system explored
The combat of Ultizero's debut action RPG is extremely similar to that of the newer Final Fantasy titles or Capcom's Devil May Cry series. Before diving into the basics, let's take a look at the controls for both PC and PS5.
PC
- WASD: Move
- Mouse: Camera
- Left Click: Basic Attack
- Right Click: Special Attack
- Shift: Dodge
- R: Block
- Middle Mouse: Sprint
- Switch Weapon: Q
- Lock Target: Tab
- C: Burst Pursuit
- F: Sync Finisher
- G: Fusion Merge
- F1: Arena Power 1
- F2: Arena Power 2
- F3: Arena Power 3
- 1: Item Up
- 2: Item Down
- 3: Item Left
- 4: Item Right
Controller
- Left Stick: Move
- Right Stick: Camera
- Square: Basic Attack
- Triangle: Special Attack
- Circle: Block
- X: Jump
- L1: Dodge
- Hold Left Stick: Sprint
- R1: Switch weapon
- Hold Right Stick: Lock Target
- R2: Burst Pursuit
- L2+R2: Fusion Merge
- L2+ Corresponding buttons: Arena Power
- D-Pad Up: Item Up
- D-Pad Down: Item Down
- D-Pad Left: Item Left
- D-Pad Right: Item Right
Now, let's take a look at some of the basic mechanics of the combat in the game.
Basic Attacks and combos
Combos in the game can be performed by combining your basic and special attacks with the various Arena Powers. You can also trigger Fusion Merge at times to quickly decimate a group of foes. A few weapons will unlock in LS Aside as you progress the campaign.
How to parry in Lost Soul Aside
Parrying is quite easy in this game, but you can only parry certain attacks. Check for the enemy moves that emit a blue glowing circle. You can parry these by pressing the Block button (Circle, R) at the correct time. This will stun smaller enemies and send them flying.
How to Perfect Dodge in Lost Soul Aside
To perform a Perfect Dodge, you will need to press the Dodge button (Shift/ L1) right when an attack is about to hit you. Pressing basic attack after you perform a Perfect Dodge will unleash a counterattack.
