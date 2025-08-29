Best PC optimization guide for Lost Soul Aside

Before you can jump into the action, you will need to tinker with the settings for a bit to optimize Lost Soul Aside's performance for PC. Ultizero's Final Fantasy-inspired RPG is finally out for PC and PlayStation, but it does come with some hiccups that might hinder your experience a bit. While it's not all bad, the performance of the game for PC will require you to find the correct settings for a smoother experience.

Let's take a look at some quick tweaks you can make with this PC optimization guide for Lost Soul Aside.

Best Lost Soul Aside PC optimization guide

The PC port of Lost Soul Aside does seem to be affected when it comes to the technical side of things, as you might experience stutters. But you can sort these out by finding the correct settings. Here is a chart for what you should look out for while optimizing the PC version of Lost Soul Aside.

Settings (Image via Ultizero Games)

Display settings

Setting Low Recommended Ultra Monitor Depends on your system Display Mode Borderless Resolution Depends on your system Brightness 40-50 HDR Off Off On HDR Brightness NA NA 500 Frame Rate Limit Off V-Sync Off Off Off

Graphics Settings

Setting Low Recommended Ultra Graphics Preset Low Custom Custom View Distance Low Medium Epic Anti-aliasing Quality Low Epic Cinematic Shadow Quality Low Epic Cinematic Texture Quality Low-Medium Epic Cinematic Effects Quality Low Epic Cinematic Post-processing Quality Low High Cinematic Super Resolution Sampling GPU-based. FSR for AMD Cards and DLSS for Nvidia ones Super Sampling Quality Performance Balanced Quality Frame Generation Off Off 2x Low Latency Mode Off Off On Ray Tracing Off Low High

The game is heavily dependent on your CPU, and you should keep an eye out for CPU usage while playing it. Make sure to lower the game's graphics settings as needed to ensure a smooth performance. FSR also seems to be bugged if you are an AMD GPU owner. If you face frame issues after turning it on in the SSR settings, make sure to restart the game once.

Lost Soul Aside system requirements

A PlayStation blog post revealed the official system requirements that you need to play the game on PC. Here is everything that you need to know.

Minimum

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 5500 XT

CPU: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Win 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 80 GB SSD

Recommended

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5700 XT

CPU: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Win 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 80 GB SSD

High

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800 XT

CPU: Intel i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Win 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 80 GB SSD

High (with RayTracing)

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080s / AMD RX 7900 XT

CPU: Intel i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Win 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 80 GB SSD

Ultra (With RayTracing)

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti

CPU: Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Win 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 80 GB SSD

That concludes the best optimization guide for the game's PC version. The action role-playing title by Ultizero was released on August 29, 2025, and is available for the PC and PS5.

