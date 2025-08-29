Best PC optimization guide for Lost Soul Aside

Before you can jump into the action, you will need to tinker with the settings for a bit to optimize Lost Soul Aside's performance for PC. Ultizero's Final Fantasy-inspired RPG is finally out for PC and PlayStation, but it does come with some hiccups that might hinder your experience a bit. While it's not all bad, the performance of the game for PC will require you to find the correct settings for a smoother experience.
Let's take a look at some quick tweaks you can make with this PC optimization guide for Lost Soul Aside.
Best Lost Soul Aside PC optimization guide
The PC port of Lost Soul Aside does seem to be affected when it comes to the technical side of things, as you might experience stutters. But you can sort these out by finding the correct settings. Here is a chart for what you should look out for while optimizing the PC version of Lost Soul Aside.
Display settings
Graphics Settings
The game is heavily dependent on your CPU, and you should keep an eye out for CPU usage while playing it. Make sure to lower the game's graphics settings as needed to ensure a smooth performance. FSR also seems to be bugged if you are an AMD GPU owner. If you face frame issues after turning it on in the SSR settings, make sure to restart the game once.
Lost Soul Aside system requirements
A PlayStation blog post revealed the official system requirements that you need to play the game on PC. Here is everything that you need to know.
Minimum
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 5500 XT
- CPU: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 80 GB SSD
Recommended
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5700 XT
- CPU: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 80 GB SSD
High
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800 XT
- CPU: Intel i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 80 GB SSD
High (with RayTracing)
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080s / AMD RX 7900 XT
- CPU: Intel i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 80 GB SSD
Ultra (With RayTracing)
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti
- CPU: Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 80 GB SSD
That concludes the best optimization guide for the game's PC version. The action role-playing title by Ultizero was released on August 29, 2025, and is available for the PC and PS5.