Best PC optimization guide for Lost Soul Aside

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 29, 2025 05:04 GMT
PC optimization guide for Lost Soul Aside
The best settings you need to tune to play Lost Soul Aside (Image via Ultizero Games)

Before you can jump into the action, you will need to tinker with the settings for a bit to optimize Lost Soul Aside's performance for PC. Ultizero's Final Fantasy-inspired RPG is finally out for PC and PlayStation, but it does come with some hiccups that might hinder your experience a bit. While it's not all bad, the performance of the game for PC will require you to find the correct settings for a smoother experience.

Let's take a look at some quick tweaks you can make with this PC optimization guide for Lost Soul Aside.

Best Lost Soul Aside PC optimization guide

The PC port of Lost Soul Aside does seem to be affected when it comes to the technical side of things, as you might experience stutters. But you can sort these out by finding the correct settings. Here is a chart for what you should look out for while optimizing the PC version of Lost Soul Aside.

Settings (Image via Ultizero Games)
Settings (Image via Ultizero Games)

Display settings

Setting

Low

Recommended

Ultra

Monitor

Depends on your system

Display Mode

Borderless

Resolution

Depends on your system

Brightness

40-50

HDR

Off

Off

On

HDR Brightness

NA

NA

500

Frame Rate Limit

Off

V-Sync

Off

Off

Off

Graphics Settings

Setting

Low

Recommended

Ultra

Graphics Preset

Low

Custom

Custom

View Distance

Low

Medium

Epic

Anti-aliasing Quality

Low

Epic

Cinematic

Shadow Quality

Low

Epic

Cinematic

Texture Quality

Low-Medium

Epic

Cinematic

Effects Quality

Low

Epic

Cinematic

Post-processing Quality

Low

High

Cinematic

Super Resolution Sampling

GPU-based. FSR for AMD Cards and DLSS for Nvidia ones

Super Sampling Quality

Performance

Balanced

Quality

Frame Generation

Off

Off

2x

Low Latency Mode

Off

Off

On

Ray Tracing

Off

Low

High

The game is heavily dependent on your CPU, and you should keep an eye out for CPU usage while playing it. Make sure to lower the game's graphics settings as needed to ensure a smooth performance. FSR also seems to be bugged if you are an AMD GPU owner. If you face frame issues after turning it on in the SSR settings, make sure to restart the game once.

Lost Soul Aside system requirements

A PlayStation blog post revealed the official system requirements that you need to play the game on PC. Here is everything that you need to know.

Minimum

  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 5500 XT
  • CPU: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD

Recommended

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5700 XT
  • CPU: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD

High

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800 XT
  • CPU: Intel i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD

High (with RayTracing)

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080s / AMD RX 7900 XT
  • CPU: Intel i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD
Ultra (With RayTracing)

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti
  • CPU: Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD

That concludes the best optimization guide for the game's PC version. The action role-playing title by Ultizero was released on August 29, 2025, and is available for the PC and PS5.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

