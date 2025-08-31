All Dendro characters in Genshin Impact

Upon the Dendro element's arrival with the Sumeru region update, the meta in Genshin Impact shifted heavily from how people had been playing the game until then. Elemental Reactions prior to Dendro, like Electro Charged, Overloaded, or Superconduct, fell short and were only viable for merely clearing stages.

Ad

Dendro brought forth the concept of reaction-based damage by introducing new types like Bloom, Burgeon, Quicken, etc. Ever since then, every Dendro character released so far has been part of the meta, whether as a healer, DPS, applicator, or even a shielder. If you’re wondering which Dendro units are currently available and what makes each of them useful, here’s a full list of all of them, even the upcoming ones.

Ad

Trending

All existing and upcoming Dendro characters in Genshin Impact

1) Tighnari

Tighnari in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari was the first Dendro 5-star released in Genshin Impact and the first playable Sumeru character, later joining the standard banner. He’s a Bow user who excels as an early- to mid-game DPS, especially in Quickbloom and Aggravate teams.

Ad

His charged shots become very viable once he deploys his Elemental Skill (up to three charges), allowing him to deal quick and wide (AoE) Dendro damage. Furthermore, his Elemental Burst deals single-target damage to nearby enemies. While he doesn’t always keep up with newer Dendro damage dealers, he’s reliable for casual and mid-game players who want a consistent main DPS option without chasing limited banners.

2) Collei

Collei in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Collei is the free Dendro character in Genshin Impact, obtained by clearing the early stages of Spiral Abyss, which makes her perfect for introducing players to the element. Her skill and burst provide steady Dendro application, which is crucial for triggering Bloom or Aggravate reactions. While she’s not as strong compared to the 5-stars in the roster, she remains very handy for starter players looking to build early Dendro reaction teams.

Ad

3) Alhaitham

Alhaitham in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham is a Dendro DPS who focuses on normal to charged attack gameplay for his constant Dendro application. He’s considered one of the top Quickbloom specialists and is perfect for teams surrounding this reaction, thanks to his kit scaling with Elemental Mastery and his mirror mechanics that boost damage. In the upcoming Genshin Impact's version Luna I patch, the Sumeru Chronicled banner will allow players to obtain him if they still haven't gotten him or his Constellations.

Ad

4) Nahida

Nahida in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the standard when it comes to good Dendro supports overall in Genshin Impact. With her skill marking enemies for continuous Dendro application and her burst boosting reaction damage for all team members, she fits in nearly every team. Whether she’s played as a pure support with Deepwood Memories or as an on-field DPS in Bloom and Hyperbloom teams, her flexibility is unmatched. Many players consider her the single most valuable Dendro character to own.

Ad

5) Baizhu

Baizhu in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is from the 5-star roster and provides both decent shielding and healing to his teammates in Genshin Impact. He’s often underestimated by players when it comes to meta choices, but in Hyperbloom teams with Cyno or Bloom setups with Nilou, he does come in handy for survivability in long-term combat.

Ad

His shield uptime (especially with his Constellations) makes reaction teams much safer, which is often overlooked when people only focus on damage numbers. He provides a sustainable gameplay overall, but lags behind other Dendro supports in the same category.

6) Kirara

Kirara in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Kirara is a 4-star Dendro shielder, mainly useful in Nilou's Bloom teams. Her low Dendro application makes her only useful in Bloom teams in the long term due to the survivability granted by shields. Early to mid-game players can still make the most of her kit in Hyperbloom teams if they don't have any other Dendro support.

Ad

Outside of meta relevance, she does have one of the most fun exploration skills in the game, where her Elemental Skill lets her transform into her Youkai form that can climb walls and quickly move across the terrain in Genshin Impact.

7) Kaveh

Kaveh in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh is the go-to 4-star DPS for Bloom and Quickbloom setups for players in Genshin Impact. His kit revolves around detonating Dendro cores, and he also gains Interruption Resistance against Bloom damage, which makes him durable in these team compositions. Unlike other Dendro characters who only support Nilou-specific teams, Kaveh can lead Bloom teams on his own, offering flexibility for players who don’t have premium 5-stars.

Ad

8) Dendro Traveler

Dendro Traveler in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

By resonating with the Sumeru Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact, players can unlock the Dendro Traveler form and can even collect six free Constellations by upgrading the statue. This form of the Traveler allows for a reliable Dendro application and works best as a free-to-play support in Bloom and Quickbloom teams.

Ad

While they can’t quite match Nahida or Emilie in terms of scaling and buffs, they remain a steady option for players building around Dendro reactions in mid-game progression.

9) Emilie

Emilie in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Emilie is a dedicated Dendro support designed specifically for Burning teams. Her kit revolves around applying constant Dendro application scaling off her attack, which makes her a natural upgrade from the Traveler in setups even beyond the Burning reaction. She synergizes well with Dendro and Pyro units and facilitates a unique playstyle that isn’t focused entirely on Bloom.

Ad

10) Kinich

Kinich in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich is a Natlan Dendro DPS specializing in Burning teams, often paired with Emilie as his dedicated support. His Elemental Skill deals increasing amounts of damage based on how much Burning is applied, requiring him to be on the field most of the time.

Ad

Outside of the meta, his exploration mechanic (Nightsoul's Blessing) is also one of his strengths, as seen with other Natlan characters. However, his skill locking onto a single target may feel restrictive for new players, requiring some practice to use effectively.

11) Lauma

Lauma in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma is an upcoming Dendro character in version Luna I who focuses on the new Lunar-based reaction. When paired with Nod-Krai characters like Aino, she boosts Bloom damage to levels beyond what Nilou currently provides.

Ad

The only catch is that this increased damage also makes survival harder, so a healer becomes essential in the process. Characters like Yaoyao or Kokomi can be suitable teammates for her.

Dendro characters have stayed relevant since the element’s debut, with reaction teams shaping Genshin Impact’s meta. With Lauma arriving in Version Luna I, the roster grows stronger, as her Lunar Bloom mechanics add fresh team-building options for Nilou mains and other Dendro reaction compositions alike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.