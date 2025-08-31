Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Pharah build

Pharah has made her debut in the Overwatch 2 Stadium with the launch of the latest season. One of the most popular aerial heroes in the game, Pharah, is ready to turn the tide of this game mode. With her explosive kit, this hero will pave the path for a unique playstyle, team composition, and ability meta.

In this article, we will explore the best Overwatch 2 Stadium build for Pharah. Read below to know more.

Best Pharah build in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the Best Pharah build in Overwatch 2 Stadium:

Round 1

Powers:

Launch Vector: Whenever you knockback an enemy using the Concussive Blast, you fire 3 homing mini-rockets at them.

Items:

Charged Plating: 10 Health. After you spend your Ultimate Charge, you gain 25 Armor and 10% ability power for the round.

10 Health. After you spend your Ultimate Charge, you gain 25 Armor and 10% ability power for the round. Power Playbook: Gain 10% ability power.

Gain 10% ability power. Heartbeat Sensor: Increases movement speed by 5%. Enemies below 30% health are revealed for you.

Round 2

Powers:

There's no requirement to get new powers in this round.

Items:

Alongside the previous items, purchase the following to enhance your strength:

Nano Cola: Gain 20% ability power.

Gain 20% ability power. Overcharged Ordnance: Increases ability power by 10%. Mini Rocket radius is increased by 25%.

Round 3

Powers

Evasive Maneuvers: After using Jump Jets, Concussive Blast gains homing ability and hinders targeted enemies for 1.5 seconds upon getting a direct hit.

Items

Helix Inhibitor: Increases ability power by 20%. Furthermore, Concussive Blast slows enemies by 20% for two seconds.

Round 4

Retain the previous round's loadout.

If you're capable, you can unlock either of these items:

Champion's Kit: Increases ability power by 35%.

Increases ability power by 35%. Iridescent Iris: Increases ability power by 20%. Reduces cooldown by 10%. Once you spend your Ult Charge, you gain 100 Overhealth for three seconds.

Round 5

Using Barrage as Pharah (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Powers

Extra Charge: Gain one additional charge for Concussive Blast.

Items

If you didn't buy any of the mentioned items in the last round, get your hands on the Champion's Kit.

Round 6

Powers

No additional powers need to be bought for this round.

Items

Replace Nano Cola, Overcharged Ordnance with the following items:

Lumerico Fusino Drive : Gain 50 Armor. Alongside it, increase the ability power by 15%. Whenever you use an ability, you will automatically restore 50 armor or shields over three seconds.

: Gain 50 Armor. Alongside it, increase the ability power by 15%. Whenever you use an ability, you will automatically restore 50 armor or shields over three seconds. Iridescent Iris: Increases ability power by 20%. Reduces cooldown by 10%. Once you spend your Ult Charge, you gain 100 Overhealth for three seconds.

Round 7

Powers

Carpet Bomb: Gain 40% increased movement speed during Barrage. Your ultimate also has a 50% increased duration.

Items

No additional items are necessary for this round.

In our recommended best Pharah build, we have focused on priming the character to be a poke-style hero. You will constantly poke your enemies using your primary and your Concussive Blast. As is evident, the homing mini-missiles are an additional means to cause you damage and hinder the enemy team's coordination.

With a stronger and longer Barrage, you can easily clean up team fights. If you plan on rocking this build, we urge you to ensure that you work on improving your survivability. The longer you stay alive and dish out damage, the better you play out your role.

That's everything that you need to know about the best Pharah build for Overwatch 2 Stadium. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

