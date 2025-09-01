Hell is Us trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Hell is Us is the latest action-adventure title from Rogue Factor, featuring plenty of difficult achievements to unlock. Although some of them can be obtained by progressing through the story, many require you to complete side activities, such as solving mysteries and finding specific items, among other things. Given that the game doesn't really indicate any objectives, getting all the achievements can be a hassle.

Here are all of the Hell is Us trophies and the methods to unlock them for 100% completion.

All of Hell is Us achievements and how to unlock them

Many achievements require you to solve various mysteries (Image via Nacon)

The title boasts a total of 40 achievements that you can obtain, requiring you to explore the map extensively, solve numerous puzzles, collect Relics, and perform other tasks. Notably, there's also an additional trophy that can only be attained by PS5 players.

Here are the unlocking requirements:

Accessorizing: Upgrade a Defensive Gear to Grade 4 All the Rage: Defeat all 3 Haze of Rage variants Amateur Detective: Resolve a Mystery Antiquarian: Acquire all Relics Big Game Hunter: Defeat all 5 Hollow Walker variants Buzz Killer: Defeat all 3 Haze of Ecstasy variants Conspiracy Theorist: Perform research on all items related to the Conspiracy Curator: Acquire 10 Relics Demonologist: Perform research on all items related to Lymbic Invasions Emotional Baggage: Complete Act 2 Emotional Damage: Acquire at least one Glyph of each Lymbic Sphere Emotional Warfare: Acquire all Glyphs of each Lymbic Sphere End the Suffering: Close a Timeloop Ever After: Ensure that all possible NPCs end up at Lake Cynon Fear No Evil: Defeat all 3 Haze of Terror variants Gentleman Scholar: Perform research on all items related to the Order of the Eye Good Grief: Defeat all 3 Haze of Grief variants Good Samaritan: Accomplish a Good Deed Good Vibrations: Upgrade one of each Weapon type to Grade 5 Hero of Hadea: Obtain all Trophies (PlayStation 5) Historian: Perform research on all items related to Hadea It's Mine Now: Acquire a means of transportation Keymaster: Solve 25 puzzles that require the right item Legend of the Phol: Close all Timeloops and defeat all remaining entities Lend an Ear: Converse with all NPCs Long and (not so) Winding Road: Traverse the tunnel from the Lymbic Forge to the Eye of God. Man of the People: Accomplish all Good Deeds Passion for Fashion: Acquire and wear all baseball caps Phol Guy: Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 2 Redemption: Complete Act 3 Rise and Phol: Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 1 So It Begins: Complete Act 1 Super-Sleuth: Resolve all Mysteries Sworn to Secrecy: Perform research on all items related to the Vigil Tech-Savvy: Acquire all Drone Modules The Harder They Phol: Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 3 To the Teeth: Equip two Grade 5 Weapons and two Grade 4 Defensive Gear at once. Vault Raider: Unseal a Vault of Forbidden Knowledge War Correspondent: Perform research on all items related to the Civil War Well-Read: Perform research on all items Well-Travelled: Visit all locations

That covers all the achievements in Hell is Us and the requirements to unlock them.

