Hell is Us trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 01, 2025 12:29 GMT
All Hell is Us achievements and how to unlock them
All Hell is Us achievements and how to unlock them (Image via Nacon)

Hell is Us is the latest action-adventure title from Rogue Factor, featuring plenty of difficult achievements to unlock. Although some of them can be obtained by progressing through the story, many require you to complete side activities, such as solving mysteries and finding specific items, among other things. Given that the game doesn't really indicate any objectives, getting all the achievements can be a hassle.

Ad

Here are all of the Hell is Us trophies and the methods to unlock them for 100% completion.

Also read – Hell is Us review: A perfect blend of action and enigma

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All of Hell is Us achievements and how to unlock them

Many achievements require you to solve various mysteries (Image via Nacon)
Many achievements require you to solve various mysteries (Image via Nacon)

The title boasts a total of 40 achievements that you can obtain, requiring you to explore the map extensively, solve numerous puzzles, collect Relics, and perform other tasks. Notably, there's also an additional trophy that can only be attained by PS5 players.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the unlocking requirements:

  1. Accessorizing: Upgrade a Defensive Gear to Grade 4
  2. All the Rage: Defeat all 3 Haze of Rage variants
  3. Amateur Detective: Resolve a Mystery
  4. Antiquarian: Acquire all Relics
  5. Big Game Hunter: Defeat all 5 Hollow Walker variants
  6. Buzz Killer: Defeat all 3 Haze of Ecstasy variants
  7. Conspiracy Theorist: Perform research on all items related to the Conspiracy
  8. Curator: Acquire 10 Relics
  9. Demonologist: Perform research on all items related to Lymbic Invasions
  10. Emotional Baggage: Complete Act 2
  11. Emotional Damage: Acquire at least one Glyph of each Lymbic Sphere
  12. Emotional Warfare: Acquire all Glyphs of each Lymbic Sphere
  13. End the Suffering: Close a Timeloop
  14. Ever After: Ensure that all possible NPCs end up at Lake Cynon
  15. Fear No Evil: Defeat all 3 Haze of Terror variants
  16. Gentleman Scholar: Perform research on all items related to the Order of the Eye
  17. Good Grief: Defeat all 3 Haze of Grief variants
  18. Good Samaritan: Accomplish a Good Deed
  19. Good Vibrations: Upgrade one of each Weapon type to Grade 5
  20. Hero of Hadea: Obtain all Trophies (PlayStation 5)
  21. Historian: Perform research on all items related to Hadea
  22. It's Mine Now: Acquire a means of transportation
  23. Keymaster: Solve 25 puzzles that require the right item
  24. Legend of the Phol: Close all Timeloops and defeat all remaining entities
  25. Lend an Ear: Converse with all NPCs
  26. Long and (not so) Winding Road: Traverse the tunnel from the Lymbic Forge to the Eye of God.
  27. Man of the People: Accomplish all Good Deeds
  28. Passion for Fashion: Acquire and wear all baseball caps
  29. Phol Guy: Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 2
  30. Redemption: Complete Act 3
  31. Rise and Phol: Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 1
  32. So It Begins: Complete Act 1
  33. Super-Sleuth: Resolve all Mysteries
  34. Sworn to Secrecy: Perform research on all items related to the Vigil
  35. Tech-Savvy: Acquire all Drone Modules
  36. The Harder They Phol: Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 3
  37. To the Teeth: Equip two Grade 5 Weapons and two Grade 4 Defensive Gear at once.
  38. Vault Raider: Unseal a Vault of Forbidden Knowledge
  39. War Correspondent: Perform research on all items related to the Civil War
  40. Well-Read: Perform research on all items
  41. Well-Travelled: Visit all locations
Ad

That covers all the achievements in Hell is Us and the requirements to unlock them.

Also read – Hell is Us system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Check out more gaming news and updates from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications