How to unlock the Senedra Forest chest in Hell is Us (Cadell Family Treasure)

The Cadell Family Treasure is one of the initial Mysteries in Hell is Us. It is a locked chest found in the upper woods of Senedra Forest. Since it is in the early game, understanding how to unlock it can be a hassle. However, while traversing the woods, you can find several clues that should help you get the key to unlock the chest.
This guide provides all details on how to solve the Cadell Family Treasure Mystery in Hell is Us.
Cadell Family Treasure (Mystery) in Hell is Us: Location
To reach the location of Cadell Family Treasure, arrive at the APC in Senedra Forest. From there, take the road towards the west, going uphill.
It is the same pathway you took to get the med kit during the first mission of the story, which was to find the APC Key. Follow the white cross symbols to reach the military tent.
From the tent's location, head northeast, enter the narrow path, and then turn right. Move towards the east and drop down to the lower ground to locate the Cadell Family Treasure. However, now you will need to find a specific key to unlock the chest.
Where to find the key to unlock the Cadell Family Treasure chest (Senedra Forest) in Hell is Us?
Finding the required key to unlock the Cadell Family Treasure chest is quite straightforward. To reach there, first, return to the military tent. Then, head towards the western road that leads you back to the APC.
Stop at the intersection (in front of the barrels), and take the right-hand road going southwest. Continue following the road until you reach a red-colored stacked stone structure. Then, collect the chest key from there.
Lastly, go to the Cadell Family Treasure chest and unlock it with the newly acquired key. With this, you will finally complete the Mystery and obtain a defensive gear named Bracelet of Ecstasy - Wanton Destruction.
