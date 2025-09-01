Hell Is Us: How to find the APC and unlock it afterward (Senedra Forest)

After starting the journey in Hell is Us and speaking with Ernest Cadell, the first thing you need to do is to find the APC in Senedra Forest. While the NPC provides details regarding the vehicle's location, it can get tricky to track it without taking proper actions. Following that, you must take more steps to find the APC key to unlock its door.

Here is an extensive guide on how to track the APC and then access it in Hell is Us.

Note: This guide only focuses on the main story progression of Hell is Us.

How to follow the wind chimes to track the APC in Hell is Us (Senedra Forest)

Unlock the door using the key given by Ernest Cadell (Image via Nacon)

While talking to Ernest Cadell, you can select the question "Where can I find the APC?" to learn that you must follow the wind chimes to the required location.

Also, the vehicle is in the northern part of the woods, which you can track by equipping the compass from inventory. Open the inventory, go to Loadout, and ensure the compass is added in the Usable Item section.

Next, take the key from Ernest Cadell and unlock the door in the north. Afterward, follow the road for a bit, and just ahead, you will find a muddy path on the left going into the woods.

Follow the hanging wind chimes by their sound towards the north (Image via Nacon)

The important factor to reach the APC's location from here is to keep track of the wind chimes hanging from the trees. Notably, increase the in-game volume to get the audio cues from wind chimes. As they won't be visible all the time, you must listen carefully to know where to go next. Also, keep checking your compass to ensure you're going north.

After following the wind chimes for a while, you will be able to see the APC, which is an armored vehicle. However, you won't be able to unlock its door, as it requires a specific key.

How to find the key for unlocking the APC in Hell is Us?

Finding the med kit for the soldier

Take the road to the west (Image via Nacon)

First, talk to the injured soldier sitting behind the APC. Ask him the questions to learn that a sergeant has the key. However, you must help the NPC first by finding a med kit for him.

To reach the required location, follow the marked trees. To find the first tree, take the uphill road to the west. After moving forward for a while, you will come across the first tree with a white cross marked on it. Go right from there to locate the second one.

Follow the road on the right (Image via Nacon)

Next, move southwest to find another marked tree between two roads that are going in different directions. Take the right-side pathway towards the west to find a blue barrel with a cross mark on it.

Collect the med kit inside the camp (Image via Nacon)

As you take the path to the east, you will find a small military camp. Interact with the yellow orb there to obtain the med kit. Next, return to the injured soldier's location using the same path and give him the med kit by selecting the Trade option. In turn, he will give you the Ancient Mechanism to unlock the door towards the sergeant's location.

Solving the puzzle to unlock the ruins door

Climb the ladder beside the soldier and then climb another one to arrive at the ruins. Then, locate the stone structure inside, where you can put the Ancient Mechanism.

Keep these positions to solve the puzzle (Image via Nacon)

Following that, three more structures will arise, and you need to rotate them in certain positions to unlock a door to progress. Here is the correct formation of the stone structure puzzle in Hell is Us:

Left : Crown-like symbol

: Crown-like symbol Middle : Eye

: Eye Right: Pickaxe

For a great understanding, take a look at the image above. However, you can also learn about some of the correct positions by going to the back side. One of the symbols is not visible, which you can find by returning to the place where you came up using the ladder.

Solving the door puzzle of Senedra Forest

Rotate the symbols in these positions to solve the door puzzle (Image via Nacon)

After returning to the injured soldier, enter through the newly opened door. Take the stairs to the bottom to find a save point. From there, proceed east to trigger a cutscene.

After that, you will need to unlock the main gate in the room by solving the puzzle in Hell is Us. Here are the correct positions:

Top : Tower

: Tower Middle : Twin-headed snake

: Twin-headed snake Bottom: Fire

You can find these clues by going through the northern door and deciphering the cryptic notes inside the rooms.

Getting the APC key

Climb up the second ladder on the west (Image via Nacon)

As the door opens up, move forward to a room where you must kill a Hollow Walker. Then, climb using the ladder on the east, proceed west, climb another ladder, and take the exit in the south.

Keep moving forward while defeating the enemies, move up the stairs, and in the end, open the door to fight more Hollow Walkers. After killing them, exit the room using another open door, and as you go forward, you will find the Lymbic Twin Axes beside a dead human.

Take the key beside the sergeant's body (Image via Nacon)

Next, proceed to the end, where you will find a shut door that can be unlocked. After that, keep going forward and defeat all the Hollow Walkers that merely act like a tutorial in Hell is Us.

As the inside of this location only features one open pathway, keep following to find a door that takes you to the tunnel. As you enter, you can collect the APC key from the dead sergeant.

Returning to the APC

Go towards the southwest to return to the APC (Image via Nacon)

After finding the APC key, go up the stairs, follow the pathway, and take a left to get out of the tunnel. Then, defeat the Hollow Walker and take the path going southwest to reach the APC's location.

Finally, defeat the sole Hollow Walker and then use the key to unlock the APC in Hell is Us.

This concludes the guide for finding and unlocking the APC at Senedra Forest in Hell is Us.

