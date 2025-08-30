Who won the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025?

The GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 has officially concluded, and the outcome was full of surprises. To start with, both finalists from last year, Blinky and MK, did not even reach the semifinals this time. Instead, several underdog players delivered some truly memorable performances. Those wondering about the results, American pro player Radu &quot;Radu C&quot; Casapu won the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025, securing $40,000.On that note, here are the final results and a summary of the grand finals.GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 resultsThe GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 was held at the K.B. Hallen Arena in Copenhagen. It featured the top 16 pro players from around the world who qualified via the global leaderboard rankings and qualifiers. With over $100,000 in prize pool, it officially became the biggest GeoGuessr tournament of all time.The finals were played in a best-of-5 format with each game consisting of 10 rounds. The damage multiplier gradually increased every round, making it more challenging. The game followed a fixed order:Game 1: Movement allowedGame 2: No movement allowedGame 3: Movement allowedGame 4: No movement allowedGame 5: No movement, panning, or zooming allowedThe match between Radu C and Debre was quite intense. Both players made a lot of accurate guesses, and most of the rounds only ended with minor blunders, as the damage multipliers are high.One of the standout moments came in the fourth game when Radu C scored a perfect 5,000 Points on a location near the Columbia River. This was especially impressive as the United States is considered one of the most challenging regions in competitive GeoGuessr. After five close games, Radu C managed to win the match and took home $40,000.Here is the full list of results of the GeoGuessr World Cup:PlacePriceParticipant1st$40,000Radu C2nd$20,000Debre3rd$10,000Strefan4th$6,000 leero5th to 8th$3,000 Shiina, mk, Blinky, Lennli 9th to 16th$1,500 Zone, Moo, Kapten, Eamonn, Jamabi, Finbarr, Clement, Consus That's everything you need to know about the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025. The tournament officially marks the end of high-tier GeoGuessr competitive events this season.Read more articles here:Esports Awards 2025: All winners across every categoryEsports World Cup 2025 Club Championship: Final standings, prize distribution, and moreAll teams qualified for Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship