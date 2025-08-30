Who won the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 30, 2025 21:42 GMT
GeoGuessr World Championship 2025 results (Image via GeoGuessr Esports)
GeoGuessr World Championship 2025 results (Image via GeoGuessr Esports)

The GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 has officially concluded, and the outcome was full of surprises. To start with, both finalists from last year, Blinky and MK, did not even reach the semifinals this time. Instead, several underdog players delivered some truly memorable performances. Those wondering about the results, American pro player Radu "Radu C" Casapu won the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025, securing $40,000.

On that note, here are the final results and a summary of the grand finals.

GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 results

The GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 was held at the K.B. Hallen Arena in Copenhagen. It featured the top 16 pro players from around the world who qualified via the global leaderboard rankings and qualifiers. With over $100,000 in prize pool, it officially became the biggest GeoGuessr tournament of all time.

The finals were played in a best-of-5 format with each game consisting of 10 rounds. The damage multiplier gradually increased every round, making it more challenging. The game followed a fixed order:

  • Game 1: Movement allowed
  • Game 2: No movement allowed
  • Game 3: Movement allowed
  • Game 4: No movement allowed
  • Game 5: No movement, panning, or zooming allowed
The match between Radu C and Debre was quite intense. Both players made a lot of accurate guesses, and most of the rounds only ended with minor blunders, as the damage multipliers are high.

One of the standout moments came in the fourth game when Radu C scored a perfect 5,000 Points on a location near the Columbia River. This was especially impressive as the United States is considered one of the most challenging regions in competitive GeoGuessr. After five close games, Radu C managed to win the match and took home $40,000.

Here is the full list of results of the GeoGuessr World Cup:

PlacePriceParticipant
1st$40,000Radu C
2nd$20,000Debre
3rd$10,000Strefan
4th$6,000 leero
5th to 8th$3,000 Shiina, mk, Blinky, Lennli
9th to 16th$1,500 Zone, Moo, Kapten, Eamonn, Jamabi, Finbarr, Clement, Consus
That's everything you need to know about the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025. The tournament officially marks the end of high-tier GeoGuessr competitive events this season.

Read more articles here:

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
bell-icon Manage notifications