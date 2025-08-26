GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals: All participants, prize pool, and more

  • home icon
By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:15 GMT
The GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals are just around the corner, and this time, the competition is bigger than ever. The game has been gaining a lot of popularity recently, with a rapidly growing esports scene to boot. While GeoGuessr esports has always been fun to watch, it has now grown to a truly global level since the World Cup 2024, with good viewership and prize pool.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals.

Everything you need to know about the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals

The GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals will start on August 29, 2025, and conclude the next day. It will be played on LAN at the K. B. Hallen Arena in Copenhagen. The event will feature the top 16 players from around the world on the following basis:

  • World ranking: 13
  • Open Major winner: 1
  • Wild Cards #1 winner: 1
  • Wild Cards Denmark winner: 1
Participants

Here are all the participants and the countries they represent:

  • United States: Radu C, MK
  • France: Blinky
  • Hungary: Debre
  • New Zealand: Eamonn
  • Netherlands: Consus
  • Australia: Leero
  • Canada: Moo
  • Japan: Shiina
  • Ireland: Finbarr
  • Germany: Lennli, Jamabi
  • Poland: Strefan
  • Sweden: Kapten
  • Denmark: Clement, Zone

Prize pool

The base prize pool of the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals is $100,000, which is already significantly bigger than last year's $57,000. However, this is subject to change, depending on the amount raised by the community. For now, the exact distribution among players has not been revealed. But based on the previous patterns, every participant might walk away with at least some amount of money.

Format

The format will remain the same as before, featuring single-bracket eliminations. Each match will be played in a best-of-five series, with every game having 10 rounds. The further we go in a round, the damage multiplier increases, making the games more intense. A round ends when one of the players' score drops to zero.

Where to watch

The tournament will officially be broadcast on:

Additionally, there will also be multiple community-led unofficial watch parties to enjoy.

That's everything you need to know about the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals. If you want to know more or contribute to the prize pool, you can visit the official website here.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
