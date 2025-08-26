GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals: All participants, prize pool, and more

The GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals are just around the corner, and this time, the competition is bigger than ever. The game has been gaining a lot of popularity recently, with a rapidly growing esports scene to boot. While GeoGuessr esports has always been fun to watch, it has now grown to a truly global level since the World Cup 2024, with good viewership and prize pool.On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals.Everything you need to know about the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 FinalsThe GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals will start on August 29, 2025, and conclude the next day. It will be played on LAN at the K. B. Hallen Arena in Copenhagen. The event will feature the top 16 players from around the world on the following basis:World ranking: 13Open Major winner: 1Wild Cards #1 winner: 1Wild Cards Denmark winner: 1ParticipantsHere are all the participants and the countries they represent:United States: Radu C, MKFrance: BlinkyHungary: DebreNew Zealand: EamonnNetherlands: ConsusAustralia: LeeroCanada: MooJapan: ShiinaIreland: FinbarrGermany: Lennli, JamabiPoland: StrefanSweden: KaptenDenmark: Clement, ZonePrize poolThe base prize pool of the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals is $100,000, which is already significantly bigger than last year's $57,000. However, this is subject to change, depending on the amount raised by the community. For now, the exact distribution among players has not been revealed. But based on the previous patterns, every participant might walk away with at least some amount of money.FormatThe format will remain the same as before, featuring single-bracket eliminations. Each match will be played in a best-of-five series, with every game having 10 rounds. The further we go in a round, the damage multiplier increases, making the games more intense. A round ends when one of the players' score drops to zero.Where to watchThe tournament will officially be broadcast on:Twitch: @GeoGuessrYouTube: @GeoGuessrAdditionally, there will also be multiple community-led unofficial watch parties to enjoy.That's everything you need to know about the GeoGuessr World Cup 2025 Finals. If you want to know more or contribute to the prize pool, you can visit the official website here.Read more articles here:Why does GeoGuessr Steam Edition have Overwhelmingly Negative rating?How to play Fortnite GeoguessrEsports Awards 2025: All winners across every category