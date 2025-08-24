Esports Awards 2025: All winners across every category

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 24, 2025 21:41 GMT
Esports Awards 2025 results (Image via Esports Awards)
Esports Awards 2025 results (Image via Esports Awards)

The Esports Awards 2025 was quite an interesting one. Instead of the usual structure of awarding the best teams and individuals of the year, they crowned the best individuals, teams, and contributors of the entire decade to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards. While some results were just as expected, a few winners might've surprised the gaming community.

Here are all the winners from the Esports Awards 2025 across all categories.

Esports Awards 2025: Full list of results

This time, the Esports Awards were hosted live during the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show started with short documentaries of some of the most iconic esports organizations and players, showcasing their journeys.

also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the Esports Awards 2025 winners:

Esports Game of the Decade

  • League of Legends (Winner)
  • Counter-Strike
  • DOTA 2
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant
  • Call of Duty
  • Fortnite
  • Rainbow Six Siege

Esports Personality of the Decade

  • Nadeshot (Winner)
  • Tarik
  • Sjokz
  • Faker
  • Ibai
  • Scump
  • S1mple
  • H3CZ
  • Nobru
  • Caedrel
  • Fallen

Streamer of the Decade

  • xQc (Winner)
  • Ninja
  • Ibai
  • Shroud
  • Pokimane
  • Gaules
  • Summit1G
  • Tarik
  • Tyler1
  • Rivers
  • TimTheTatMan
  • SodaPoppin
  • Mortal
  • Kameto

Esports Commercial Partner of the Decade

  • Intel (Winner)
  • Red Bull
  • Logitech G
  • Monster Energy
  • HyperX
  • MasterCard
  • Secretlab
  • Razer
  • DHL
  • Corsair
  • Alienware

Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Decade

  • Liquipedia (Winner)
  • Dexerto
  • Esports Charts
  • TheScore
  • HLTV
  • Esports Insider

Esports Publisher of the Decade

  • Riot Games (Winner)
  • Valve
  • Activision Blizzard
  • Epic Games
  • Electronic Arts (EA)
  • Tencent
  • Krafton
  • Moonton
  • Ubisoft

Esports Live Event of the Decade

  • League of Legends Worlds 2017 (Winner)
  • Esports World Cup 2024
  • The International 8
  • EVO 2024
  • Fortnite World Cup 2019
  • IEM Katowice 2017
  • ELeague Major CSGO Boston
  • FFWS Singapore 2021
  • M5 World Championship 2023
  • Call of Duty League: Playoffs 2020

Esports PC Player of the Decade

  • Faker (Winner)
  • S1mple
  • N0TAIL
  • Zywoo
  • Aspas
  • Caps
  • ColdZera
  • Miposhka
  • Nisha

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Decade

  • Zywoo (Winner)
  • SIMP
  • M0NESY
  • Keria
  • Bugha
  • Kenny
  • Shotzzy
  • Miracle
  • M0nkey M00n
  • Malr1ne
  • Punk

Esports Controller Player of the Decade

  • Shotzzy (Winner)
  • Scump
  • SonicFox
  • SIMP
  • HungryBox
  • Formal
  • ImperialHal
  • Crimsix
  • TurboPolsa
  • Kaydop
  • SnakeBite

Esports Coach of the Decade

  • KKoma (Winner)
  • Zonic
  • Potter
  • B1AD3
  • XTQZZZ
  • Moon
  • Heen
  • Kim 'Kim' Jung-Su

Esports Team of the Decade

  • T1 - League of Legends (Winner)
  • Astralis - CS
  • Optic Texas
  • OG - Dota 2
  • G2 Esports - League of Legends
  • TSM - Apex Legends
  • NAVI - Counter-Strike
  • Team Secret - DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid - DOTA 2
  • Atlanta FAZE
  • Team Vitality - Counter-Strike
  • Team Vitality - Rocket League
  • Team BDS

Esports Organization of the Decade

  • Team Liquid (Winner)
  • G2 Esports
  • T1
  • Optic Gaming
  • Team Vitality
  • Cloud9
  • FAZE Clan
  • FNATIC
  • Natus Vincere
  • GEN.G
  • Edward Gaming
Esports On-Air Talent of the Decade

  • Sjokz (Winner)
  • GoldenBoy
  • Puckett
  • Machine
  • Sheever
  • Spunj
  • Captain Flowers
  • Dash
  • Pansy
  • Uber
  • Kobe
  • Soe

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

