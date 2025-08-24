Esports Awards 2025: All winners across every category

The Esports Awards 2025 was quite an interesting one. Instead of the usual structure of awarding the best teams and individuals of the year, they crowned the best individuals, teams, and contributors of the entire decade to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards. While some results were just as expected, a few winners might've surprised the gaming community.Here are all the winners from the Esports Awards 2025 across all categories.Esports Awards 2025: Full list of resultsThis time, the Esports Awards were hosted live during the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show started with short documentaries of some of the most iconic esports organizations and players, showcasing their journeys.Here are all the Esports Awards 2025 winners:Esports Game of the DecadeLeague of Legends (Winner)Counter-StrikeDOTA 2Mobile Legends: Bang BangRocket LeagueValorantCall of DutyFortniteRainbow Six SiegeEsports Personality of the DecadeNadeshot (Winner)TarikSjokzFakerIbaiScumpS1mpleH3CZNobruCaedrelFallenStreamer of the DecadexQc (Winner)NinjaIbaiShroudPokimaneGaulesSummit1GTarikTyler1RiversTimTheTatManSodaPoppinMortalKametoEsports Commercial Partner of the DecadeIntel (Winner)Red BullLogitech GMonster EnergyHyperXMasterCardSecretlabRazerDHLCorsairAlienwareEsports Content &amp; Coverage Platform of the DecadeLiquipedia (Winner)DexertoEsports ChartsTheScoreHLTVEsports InsiderEsports Publisher of the DecadeRiot Games (Winner)ValveActivision BlizzardEpic GamesElectronic Arts (EA)TencentKraftonMoontonUbisoftEsports Live Event of the DecadeLeague of Legends Worlds 2017 (Winner)Esports World Cup 2024The International 8EVO 2024Fortnite World Cup 2019IEM Katowice 2017ELeague Major CSGO BostonFFWS Singapore 2021M5 World Championship 2023Call of Duty League: Playoffs 2020Esports PC Player of the DecadeFaker (Winner)S1mpleN0TAILZywooAspasCapsColdZeraMiposhkaNishaEsports Breakthrough Player of the DecadeZywoo (Winner)SIMPM0NESYKeriaBughaKennyShotzzyMiracleM0nkey M00nMalr1nePunkEsports Controller Player of the DecadeShotzzy (Winner)ScumpSonicFoxSIMPHungryBoxFormalImperialHalCrimsixTurboPolsaKaydopSnakeBiteEsports Coach of the DecadeKKoma (Winner)ZonicPotterB1AD3XTQZZZMoonHeenKim 'Kim' Jung-SuEsports Team of the DecadeT1 - League of Legends (Winner)Astralis - CSOptic TexasOG - Dota 2G2 Esports - League of LegendsTSM - Apex LegendsNAVI - Counter-StrikeTeam Secret - DOTA 2Team Liquid - DOTA 2Atlanta FAZETeam Vitality - Counter-StrikeTeam Vitality - Rocket LeagueTeam BDSEsports Organization of the DecadeTeam Liquid (Winner)G2 EsportsT1Optic GamingTeam VitalityCloud9FAZE ClanFNATICNatus VincereGEN.GEdward GamingEsports On-Air Talent of the DecadeSjokz (Winner)GoldenBoyPuckettMachineSheeverSpunjCaptain FlowersDashPansyUberKobeSoeRead more articles here:Esports World Cup 2025: Full list of resultsAll teams qualified for Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global ChampionshipWhat’s the Esports Nations Cup? Recent EWC announcement explored