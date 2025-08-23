What’s the Esports Nations Cup? Recent Esports World Cup announcement explored

The Esports Nations Cup has been officially announced by the Esports World Cup (EWC) Foundation after the massive viewership success of EWC 2024 and 2025. This brand-new tournament series will debut in Saudi Arabia next year. Unlike the EWC, which focuses on organizations, this one will focus on national representation.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Esports Nations Cup 2026.

Also read: Esports World Cup 2025: All games, prize pool, and schedule

Everything you need to know about the Esports Nations Cup 2026

The Esports Nation Cup will be the first large-scale recurring national esports championship series. It is set to take place in November 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and has already partnered with Electronic Arts, Krafton, Tencent, and Ubisoft. While the EWC is only hosted in Riyadh, this event will have a rotating host model.

Ad

Trending

Esports Nations Cup @ENC_EN It’s not just about glory, it’s about the national pride. ​ The rise of a new rivalry. ​ Esports Nations Cup Riyadh, November 2026

Ad

The Esports Nations Cup will feature teams from all regions, i.e., North America, South America, Europe, Asia, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), SEA (Southeast Asia), and Oceania. Both team-based and individual contests will be held, with a qualification process that mixes global rankings and regional qualifiers.

While the number of games and prize pool is unknown, the Esports Nations Cup will feature a fair prize distribution that guarantees all players some amount of prize money. Moreover, it will be a biennial event, giving everyone a consistent structure to for preparation.

Ad

That's everything we know about the Esports Nations Cup 2026 so far. With national teams, multiple big game publishers, and rotating host cities, it could be a major milestone in the growth of competitive gaming and might attract even more audiences.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.