What’s the Esports Nations Cup? Recent Esports World Cup announcement explored

The Esports Nations Cup has been officially announced by the Esports World Cup (EWC) Foundation after the massive viewership success of EWC 2024 and 2025. This brand-new tournament series will debut in Saudi Arabia next year. Unlike the EWC, which focuses on organizations, this one will focus on national representation.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Esports Nations Cup 2026.
Everything you need to know about the Esports Nations Cup 2026
The Esports Nation Cup will be the first large-scale recurring national esports championship series. It is set to take place in November 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and has already partnered with Electronic Arts, Krafton, Tencent, and Ubisoft. While the EWC is only hosted in Riyadh, this event will have a rotating host model.
The Esports Nations Cup will feature teams from all regions, i.e., North America, South America, Europe, Asia, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), SEA (Southeast Asia), and Oceania. Both team-based and individual contests will be held, with a qualification process that mixes global rankings and regional qualifiers.
While the number of games and prize pool is unknown, the Esports Nations Cup will feature a fair prize distribution that guarantees all players some amount of prize money. Moreover, it will be a biennial event, giving everyone a consistent structure to for preparation.
That's everything we know about the Esports Nations Cup 2026 so far. With national teams, multiple big game publishers, and rotating host cities, it could be a major milestone in the growth of competitive gaming and might attract even more audiences.
