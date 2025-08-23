Who won the Esports World Cup 2025?

Team Falcons have claimed the Esports World Cup 2025, claiming their second championship and solidifying themselves as one of the most formidable forces across the world of esports. The Riyadh-based squad led the overall standings with 5,000 points, defeating other teams and hoisting the Kingdom's flag high on the world stage.The Esports World Cup 2025, which will conclude on August 24 in the Saudi capital, attracted over 2,000 professional players from 25 events. It is the largest esports festival, featuring 200 clubs from over 100 nations competing against each other for a prize pool of over $70 million.Read on to learn more.Team Falcons wins the Esports World Cup 2025The Saudi Arabian team participated in 22 of the 25 tournaments available, providing themselves with representation and presence in virtually every competitive title. This commitment rewarded them, as they gained points across a broad spectrum of games, securing their hold on the overall standings.The Falcons' highlight was at the Overwatch Champions Series, where they placed first and gathered 1,000 valuable points, their sole unblemished tournament victory for the season. They also placed second in DOTA 2, gaining another 750 points for their overall score. In real life, their rankings in different games were the backbone of their campaign, propelling them ahead of top-ranked overseas clubs such as Team Liquid (4,200 points) and Team Vitality (4,050 points).Also read: Esports World Cup 2025: All games, prize pool, and scheduleNotably, as per the event regulations, only teams that have captured at least one tournament are qualified to be crowned overall champions. Without their Overwatch 2 win, Team Falcons' record-breaking consistency alone would not have made them eligible for the title.Also read: EWC 2025 Chess Grand FinalHow did they tally against other esports giants?This back-to-back title solidifies Falcons' status as more than a national success story, but rather one of the true titans of the esports universe. Their path also serves to document the increasing dominance of Middle Eastern organizations in competitive gaming.Their success is all the more impressive given the intense competition. Team Liquid played 13 tournaments and were still unable to equal Falcons' level of consistency, while other big-name giants, such as Virtus.pro (17 tournaments), Vitality (11), and G2 Esports (5), only managed to come close to their extent and equanimity. Falcons' capacity to have teams covering almost all areas gave them an unparalleled advantage, establishing a new standard of what is required to win the Esports World Cup.Also read: How are Indian teams performing in EWCup 2025?As of writing, Team Falcons are still competing in Street Fighter 6 and Counter-Strike 2, so their final points total can still be boosted further. But no matter what happens with those outcomes, they have already won the championship.With 5,000 points in hand, a thunderous home crowd behind them, and a second world title in two years in the bag, Team Falcons have left their mark in esports history yet again, proving that Esports World Cup 2025 is Riyadh's.Also read: All confirmed games in EWC 2025 Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:Ronaldo vs Kaka to happen at EWC 2025 EA FC 25 ShowmatchRainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch DropsLeague of Legends Esports World Cup 2025