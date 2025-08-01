EWC 2025 Chess Grand Final: Magnus Carlsen readies “bow and arrow” to shoot another Falcon

Magnus Carlsen is set to face Alireza Firouzja in the Grand Final of the EWC 2025 chess tournament. Both players have had a stellar run in the event so far, and the finale will prove to be an exhilarating matchup. This is a crucial matchup for Team Liquid and Team Falcons, who are competing for the top spot in the club rankings in the Esports World Cup 2025.

Team Liquid, currently at fourth, has the more experienced Carlsen, while Team Falcons has Alireza, who has proven his mettle, taking down opponents methodically and with precision.

After winning the closely fought semifinal against Hikaru Nakamura, Carlsen quipped in true esports trash-talk fashion:

“I’ve got my bow and arrow ready. I’ve shot one Falcon, I want to shoot one more tomorrow.”

Let's take a deeper dive into this matchup and look at how the players have performed individually in the tournament so far.

Magnus Carlsen faces Alireza Firouzja at the Chess Grand Final of the EWC 2025

Magnus Carlsen is ready to crush another Falcon (Image via EWC)

While Magnus Carlsen is the favorite at the Grand Final of the EWC 2025 chess tournament, Alireza Firouzja is by no means an underdog. Both Grandmasters have had unbeaten runs in the event so far, with tough matches to back them up.

Magnus Carlsen's run so far

Carlsen breezed through the group stages and faced S8UL’s Nihal Sarin in the quarter-final. The first match put him under some pressure, as Sarin managed to force a draw. However, the former world champion capitalized on Sarin’s mistakes in the second and third matches, securing a decisive victory with a score of 2.5–0.5.

The semi-final against Hikaru Nakamura turned out to be one of the most thrilling encounters of the EWC 2025, culminating in an Armageddon tiebreaker. Although Carlsen initially took the lead, Nakamura came back strong in the third match to level the score at 3–3.

In the tiebreaker, however, Nakamura made a critical blunder, allowing Carlsen to clinch the win instantly. The final score was 4–3 in Carlsen’s favor, earning him a spot in the Grand Final.

Alireza Firouzja's run so far

Alireza Firouzja, after defeating Arjun Erigaisi at the EWC 2025 Semi-Final stage (Image via EWC)

Alireza Firouzja also maintained an unbeaten run in the EWC 2025, dominating the group stages. In the quarter-final, he faced Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Despite a brief stumble, Firouzja regained his composure and won the match comfortably.

The semi-final against Arjun Erigaisi proved to be tougher, with Firouzja consistently under time pressure. However, owing to a few key blunders by Erigaisi, Firouzja managed to force two draws: one in the first match and another in the last.

Despite the time crunch, Firouzja’s calm and calculated moves led him to a 3.5–1.5 victory.

Alireza Firouzja vs. Magnus Carlsen: Predictions

Head-to-head, Magnus Carlsen holds the clear advantage with 5 to 0 in classical wins (with four draws). In Rapid and exhibition matches too, Carlsen holds the lead with 77 to 37 wins (with 38 draws). Interestingly, Alireza Firouzja has a better track record against Carlsen in the faster formats, which makes him a strong contender for this matchup.

That said, Carlsen's experience, near-photographic memory, and finesse make him the stronger player by default. Carlsen has already decimated Team Falcon's Player 1, Hikaru Nakamura, and now sets his sights on the team’s second representative in the Grand Final.

Team Falcons currently leads the club standings at the EWC 2025 with 2700 points. Team Liquid is not too far off, ranking fourth with 2050 points. A victory would award them 1000 Club Points, propelling them to second place and positioning them as strong contenders for the Best Club title.

