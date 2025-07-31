Nihal Sarin faces off against Magnus Carlsen (EWC 2025 QF): Results and more 

Nihal Sarin is all set to face Magnus Carlsen in the quarter-finals of the Esports World Cup (EWC) on July 31, 2025. The 21-year-old Grandmaster was the only Indian player to have qualified from the LCQ, representing the Indian esports giant S8UL. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sarin mentioned he had played against Carlsen before, but the EWC's time format would be a challenging aspect.

The match will be Sarin's only opportunity to progress, as a loss would result in elimination from the tournament. Let's take a deeper look at these players' past clashes and how their performances in the competition have been so far.

Nihal Sarin clashes with former World Champion Magnus Carlsen at the Esports World Cup 2025 quarter-finals

Magnus Carlsen at the Esports World Cup 2025 (Image via EWC 2025)

Magnus Carlsen is no easy opponent, and Nihal Sarin will need to play his best against the former world champion at the Esports World Cup 2025 quarter-finals. Although Carlsen holds more victories in their head-to-heads, Sarin has managed to beat him before, most notably in the 2021 Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour.

The stakes for the quarter-finals couldn't be higher, as Nihal Sarin comes into the match as an underdog. The 10+0 time format pushes both players toward a more aggressive setting, and Carlsen easily comes off as the more experienced player.

Sarin had a rough start to the main event, losing the first match against Gen G's Arjun Erigaisi. Later on, he went undefeated in the lower bracket, winning seamlessly against Team Secret's Anish Giri and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave from Team Vitality, both top-rated Grandmasters.

On the other hand, Carlsen topped his group stage, winning against Navi's Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Twisted Minds' Jan-Krzysztof Duda without dropping a single match.

The EWC 2025 quarter-finals against Magnus Carlsen will be Nihal Sarin's only chance to stay in the race for the top spot, along with precious Club Points for S8UL. The match will be broadcast on the official EWC channel on YouTube. You can watch the action live, but there will be a slight delay of a few minutes.

For more articles on the Esports World Cup 2025, check out the following:

