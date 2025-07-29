"The format at EWC brings a different kind of intensity" - India's Nihal Sarin after Esports World Cup 2025 Chess LCQ qualification [Exclusive]

Grandmaster Nihal Sarin is all set to tackle the EWC 2025 chess division as he becomes the only Indian to qualify from the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier). Representing S8UL, Nihal showed nerves of steel, outplaying top players and taking his place among the elite. The 21-year-old now prepares to tackle the legends, including the likes of Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.

As Nihal gears up for the EWC 2025, we had a chance to pick his mind and get some insights into his journey so far and the battle ahead. Keep reading to find out his thoughts and what it means to carry S8UL and the hopes of his fellow Indians into the spotlight at Esports World Cup 2025.

Nihal Sarin talks about facing top opponents in a faster game of chess at the Esports World Cup 2025

Nihal Sarin is the only Indian to qualify from the LCQ for the Esports World Cup 2025 (Image via S8UL Esports)

Q: The LCQ put you against tough opponents like Denis Lazavik, Anish Giri, and Andrey Esipenko. Which of those matches was the toughest, and what adjustments did you have to make?

Nihal Sarin: All of them were extremely strong, and the margins were very fine throughout. The match against Denis Lazavik stands out because I was in a tough spot during one of the games but managed to fight back and win. Against players like Giri and Esipenko, you don’t get second chances; you have to be precise, both tactically and psychologically.

The main adjustment I made was to stay flexible and adapt quickly based on how they were approaching the openings. It was more about decision-making under pressure than deep preparation.

Q: As the only Indian to qualify via the Last Chance Qualifier, how significant is this achievement for you personally and for Indian chess as a whole?

Nihal Sarin: It means a lot. Personally, it’s a reminder that persistence pays off; even if you don’t make it in the first few tries, staying sharp and motivated helps you turn things around. For Indian chess, it’s another step forward on the global stage. We now have two Indian players at the main event, which shows the depth and talent coming from the country.

I’m proud to represent India and to do my bit to take chess further in both traditional and esports formats. Being part of S8UL has also opened up new ways of connecting with younger audiences and showing that chess belongs in the esports world, too.

Q: The EWC 2025 is an online event and uses a rapid 10+0 time control format. Do you think this change will impact your playing style compared to classical events?

Nihal Sarin: Definitely, 10+0 requires a different mindset. You need to trust your intuition more, manage your time better, and be ready for unexpected turns. There’s no increment, so you can’t rely on building small advantages over time like in classical formats. I enjoy rapid chess, though, it suits a more dynamic and aggressive style, and I’ve been training specifically for this time control.

Q: What are your goals and expectations heading into the main event, competing against legends like Alireza Firouzja, Magnus Carlsen, and Hikaru Nakamura?

Nihal Sarin: I’m excited for the opportunity. Even though I have competed against these players in other formats, the format at EWC brings a different kind of intensity. My goal is to prepare as best as I can and give each game my 100%.

It’s a chance to learn, compete, and test myself against the best. I’m not looking too far ahead in terms of expectations. I just want to stay present and make every game count.

Q: How has joining S8UL contributed to your growth in the esports (and chess) world?

Nihal Sarin: S8UL has helped me look at chess from a wider lens, not just as a sport but as part of a growing esports ecosystem. They’ve given me support in ways that go beyond just tournament prep — whether it’s training, content, or just making sure I can focus on the game.

It’s also been inspiring to see how they’re building a community around different games, including chess, and helping players like me reach new audiences. It feels great to be part of that vision.

About the author Anindit Sinha A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.



His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.



His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.



Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books. Know More

