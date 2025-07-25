Esports World Cup 2025: How are Indian teams performing?

The Esports World Cup 2025 kicked off on July 8, 2025, and will run until August 24, 2025. The tournament features a plethora of titles and even more teams battling for multiple prizes. Big Indian teams across multiple games and sports have also participated in the event and represent the country at the highest international level in their respective game.This article will go over all the Indian representatives at the Esports World Cup 2025 and detail some of their recent matches across various sports.Indian representatives at the Esports World Cup 2025: Teams and performances1) S8UL EsportsS8UL Esports is the only officially selected Club Partner at the Esports World Cup 2025. The organization boasts rosters and players for up to eight different titles, including Apex Legends, Chess, and EA FC.The S8UL Apex Legends roster currently boasts players Jesko, Legacy, and Sharky. The team was ranked 15th in the recent ALGS 2025 Midseason Playoffs, held at the Esports World Cup 2025. This performance yielded a $20,000 prize.Apart from this, most of the titles the organizations compete across do not feature team-based gameplay.2) Team Aryans x TMG GamingTeam Aryans represents the country at the Esports World Cup 2025, competing for the final prize in PUBG Mobile or BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The squad consists of players such as Aryan, Vishnu, Devotee, Syrax, and Henry.The Group Stage of the tournament is currently ongoing, and Team Aryans is currently 11th in the overall standings. The squad ran into issues after one of its members received backlash for an insensitive in-game name. Subhash Bediya, currently known in-game as Henry, was previously named H*tler.After much backlash and a warning from the Esports World Cup, the player officially issued an apology via his Instagram account and changed his name to Henry. Now the team can participate in the international event and has secured a respectable standing among its international counterparts from all over the globe.These are all the teams currently participating in the Esports World Cup. Team S8UL also has solo players at the event, such as Nihal Sarin, who is currently competing at the high-stakes Chess competition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codesEA FC 25 Aim Assist Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and moreWhere to find Courtyard Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers