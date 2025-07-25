Where to find Courtyard Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Courtyard Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a crucial item that players must obtain to unlock an optional path and hidden rewards. While many locked doors in the game are tied to story progression, others, like the Courtyard door near Shu Sanctum, hide valuable loot worth grabbing early.

Finding this key isn’t exactly difficult, but it does require some careful navigation and interaction with NPCs in a hostile area. This article will walk you through where to find the Courtyard Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to obtain the Courtyard Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Once you reach the locked Courtyard door near Shu Sanctum, turn around and head down the nearby path. Eventually, the path splits. Instead of going straight, take the left turn, followed by a quick right. This leads to the Bamboo Courtyard area. You'll hear loud banging noises as you get closer — those are enemies pounding on nearby doors.

Tracking down the Courtyard Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers opens the path to exclusive rewards (Image via 505 Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Get ready for a tough fight here, as you'll face multiple difficult enemies. Clear the area completely to avoid any ambushes while interacting with NPCs behind the doors. After dealing with the enemies, start knocking on the nearby doors.

Eventually, you’ll speak with a young boy who tells you his father went searching for his missing mother and little brother. After the short dialogue, he’ll give you the Courtyard Key and ask for your help.

What’s behind the courtyard door?

Now that you’ve got the key, head back to the area near the Fire Dancer mini-boss. Keep an eye out, as there’s an enemy rifle positioned above; take them out before unlocking the door.

Once inside, you’ll find the Militia Armor Set on one of the corpses. Alongside that, there's a Damaged Letter and a Red Mercury Shoot, which holds 400 Red Mercury — a valuable resource used for leveling up and unlocking new skills.

The Courtyard Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers might not be tied to your main progress, but the rewards inside make it absolutely worth the trouble. If you're exploring near Shu Sanctum, don’t miss this hidden side path, as it’s one of those classic Soulslike detours that pay off big if you take the time to check it out.

